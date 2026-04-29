Transalta Declares Dividends
| Preferred
Shares
| TSX Stock
Symbol
| Dividend
Rate
| Dividend Per
Share
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Series A
|TA.D
|4.782%
|$0.29888
|June 1, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Series B*
|4.221%
|$0.26309
|June 1, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Series C
|5.854%
|$0.36588
|June 1, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Series D*
|5.291%
|$0.32978
|June 1, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Series E
|6.894%
|$0.43088
|June 1, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Series G
|6.773%
|$0.42331
|June 1, 2026
|June 30, 2026
* Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B and Series D Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.
All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise noted). When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday the payment is made the following business day.
About TransAlta Corporation:
TransAlta is one of Canada's largest publicly traded power generators, delivering reliable electricity across Canada, the United States and Western Australia. For more than 100 years, our people have safely operated and evolved essential energy infrastructure that powers customers and communities. Our technology-diverse portfolio and disciplined execution allow us to deliver dependable power across evolving energy systems. We take a practical, responsible approach to meeting today's energy needs while building for what comes next.
For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at.
For more information:
|Investor Inquiries:
|Media Inquiries:
|Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and US
|Phone: 1-855-255-9184
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment