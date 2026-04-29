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Transalta Declares Dividends


2026-04-29 05:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) declared the following quarterly dividend on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares for the period starting from and including March 31, 2026, up to but excluding June 30, 2026:

Preferred
Shares		 TSX Stock
Symbol		 Dividend
Rate		 Dividend Per
Share		 Record Date Payment Date
Series A TA.D 4.782% $0.29888 June 1, 2026 June 30, 2026
Series B* 4.221% $0.26309 June 1, 2026 June 30, 2026
Series C 5.854% $0.36588 June 1, 2026 June 30, 2026
Series D* 5.291% $0.32978 June 1, 2026 June 30, 2026
Series E 6.894% $0.43088 June 1, 2026 June 30, 2026
Series G 6.773% $0.42331 June 1, 2026 June 30, 2026

* Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B and Series D Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise noted). When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday the payment is made the following business day.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta is one of Canada's largest publicly traded power generators, delivering reliable electricity across Canada, the United States and Western Australia. For more than 100 years, our people have safely operated and evolved essential energy infrastructure that powers customers and communities. Our technology-diverse portfolio and disciplined execution allow us to deliver dependable power across evolving energy systems. We take a practical, responsible approach to meeting today's energy needs while building for what comes next.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at.

For more information:

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and US Phone: 1-855-255-9184
Email: ... Email: ...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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