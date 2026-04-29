DEADLINE ALERT For IT, PSIX, GEMI, And HTGC: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT )

Class Period: February 4, 2025 – February 2, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its CV growth rate; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Gartner shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX )

Class Period: May 8, 2025 – March 2, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related“inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Power Solutions shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI )

Class Period: September 12, 2025 – February 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (2) Gemini had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (3) accordingly, Gemini's post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (4) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Gemini shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC )

Class Period: May 1, 2025 – February 27, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) the Company overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) the Company reported misclassified portfolio investments; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Hercules shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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