SHALDON WILDLIFE TRUST DECLARED A“CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE” WITH PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITATION

MENAFN - Pressat) Shaldon Wildlife Trust, the small zoo with a big heart, is celebrating this week after officially achieving accreditation from the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

The accreditation marks a major milestone for the Trust, placing it within an elite community of the most professionally managed zoos and aquariums across Europe and Western Asia. By becoming an Accredited Member, Shaldon has proven its commitment to the highest global standards in animal welfare, conservation, and research. This is made even more impressive by the fact Shaldon Wildlife Trust is the smallest EAZA member.

The Trust is among the first institutions to be accredited under EAZA's new, rigorous five-year cycle. The process involved an exhaustive "deep dive" into the zoo's operations by a panel of international experts, who evaluated everything from animal habitats and veterinary care to health and safety and educational outreach.

EAZA standards are famously stricter than standard national licensing requirements, ensuring that members are truly leaders in the field of modern conservation.

“This is a very proud moment for our team, especially as the smallest EAZA member” said Zak Showell, Director of Shaldon Wildlife Trust.“Being EAZA accredited is the gold standard in our industry. It tells our visitors and partners that every animal in our care is receiving world-class husbandry, and that our conservation work-right here in Shaldon-is making a measurable difference to global biodiversity.”

Despite its compact size, Shaldon Wildlife Trust is a heavyweight in the world of conservation. The accreditation highlights the Trust's success in vital initiatives, such as [Insert local conservation example, e.g., the breeding of rare Margays] and [Insert second example, e.g., their long-standing support for the Owston's Civet project in Vietnam].

Christoph Schwitzer, EAZA Chair, praised the Shaldon team:

“Every member of staff at Shaldon Wildlife Trust should celebrate this achievement. It testifies to their hard work and dedication. EAZA Members play a significant role in the preservation of biodiversity for future generations, and this accreditation offers reassurance to visitors that the Trust upholds the highest possible standards.”

The accreditation comes at a vital time for wildlife conservation globally. Shaldon Wildlife Trust invites the local community to visit and see firsthand the high standards of care and conservation that have earned them this international recognition.