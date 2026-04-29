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Trident Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Trident Resources Corp.: Announced assay results for 5 diamond drill holes from the 2026 winter drill program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in northern Saskatchewan. Hole CL26036 represents the best drill result to date by Trident and returned high-grade gold values from a broad zone of variably sheared host rocks within and adjacent to the Bakos Shear Zone. Trident Resources Corp. shares O are trading unchanged at $2.25.
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