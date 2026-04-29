EU Launches Battlefield Technologies Testing Platform For Ukraine
It is noted that this marks the next phase of BraveTech EU, a joint initiative aimed at accelerating the deployment of military technologies for Ukraine's defense industry.
"Backed by a budget of EUR 35 million, the platform is designed to fast-track high-priority innovations directly to the Ukrainian battlefield," the statement said.
It is noted that implementation is already underway: the first selection events are scheduled for June 2026, and initial field testing and evaluation campaigns will begin in autumn 2026 in close cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.Read also: Von der Leyen confirms first EUR 6 billion tranche for Ukraine to procure drones
"By bridging the gap between European laboratories and urgent frontline requirements, the initiative strengthens the EU's defence sector while providing immediate, tangible support to Ukraine," the European Commission emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, in July 2025 the European Commission, in partnership with Ukraine, announced the launch of the BraveTech EU initiative to develop defense innovation by leveraging battlefield-tested technologies and strengthening cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.
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