Circuit Breakers, Fuses & Thermistors Global Markets Report 2026: Competitive Analysis, Technological Changes, Production & Demand 2024-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities exist in expanding surge and current protection solutions across global end-user industries like automotive, aerospace, and cloud computing. Focus on diverse geographic markets and product types, such as circuit breakers and fuses, presents growth potential in both emerging and mature markets.

Dublin, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circuit Breakers, Fuses & Thermistors - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Completely revised, expanded and updated, the Current Protection intelligence products report provides a complete quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global market for Circuit Breakers, Fuses and Thermistors. Products are analyzed by country, end-user markets, applications, packaging, power rating, sub-types, distribution channels, and competitors.

Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share.

Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.

Research Objectives



To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by current protection component product types, end-user industry, applications, packaging, power rating and more;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and factors affecting demand.

Competitive Analysis



Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors



Product Breakdown



Brand Name Recognition



Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry



End-User Criteria for Product Selection

Marketing Strategies Technological Factors

Industry Terminology



What are transient voltage and overcurrent events?

Why is protection necessary?

Effects of Voltage Transients

Standards: ANSI, Bellcore, IEC, IEEE, Milspec, NEC, UL

Code Revisions

Levels of protection Facility-wide/Multi-building setting protection

Technological Changes Affecting Production & Demand



Product Developments

Materials & Manufacturing

Design Changes in End-User Manufacturing Disruptive and Competitive Technologies

Competitive Analysis



Major Competitors by Sales and Market Share ($MM): 2023-2024

Analysis of Competitive Factors



Product Breakdown



Brand Name Recognition



Market Maturity and Barriers to Market Entry



End-User Criteria for Product Selection

Marketing Strategies Technological Factors

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

Circuit Breakers



Industrial

Residential

Medium/High Voltage

Automotive Electronic

Fuses



Industrial

Residential

Medium/High Voltage

Automotive Electronic

Thermistors



NTC PTC

Geographic Scope



China

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Russia

Brazil

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Rest North America

Rest Latin America

Rest Asia/Pacific

Rest Europe Rest of World

End-User Industries/Applications

Aerospace



devices and equipment designed for commercial or private aircraft

Communications

Guidance

Sensing

Control

Entertainment Other

Automotive



devices and equipment designed for cars and light trucks. two-wheeled vehicles and farm equipment fall completeky under the 'Other' category

Dashboard

Ignition

Timing

Sensing

Entertainment

Communications

Guidance Other (inc farm equipment, and two-wheeled vehicles, Non-AEB)

Cloud Computing/Communications



devices and equipment used at a data center

Servers

Fiber Channels

Switching/Routing

Data Transfer Devices

Server Protection Other

Commercial



devices and equipment typically used in commercial environments such as storefronts, government administrative, or office buildings

Copiers/Printers

Office Equipment

Telecom Systems

LED Lighting

Building Automation (inc climate control, security systems, power control) Other

Computers/Peripherals



devices and equipment used in consumer, industrial and commercial environments

Desktop

Laptop

Keyboards

Mice

Modems

Video Cards

Printers

Internal Hard Drives

External Hard Drives Other

Consumer Devices



devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level activity

Video Games

DSLRs

Digital TVs

LCDs/Displays

DVD/Blu-Ray Players

Set Top Boxes

WiFi Routers

Audio/Visual Equipment

Home Appliances (inc washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, coffee machines, rice cookers, toasters, blenders, etc.)

Home Automation (inc climate control, security systems, power control)

Powertools (inc consumer grade drills and saws, etc.)

LED Lighting

Toys Other

Industrial



devices and equipment used in an industrial setting such as a factory or refinery

Industrial Automation

Drives/Motor Control

Battery Management

Inspection

LED Lighting Other

Military/Defense/Law Enforcement



devices and equipment designed specifically for a military environment such as a naval vessel, aircraft, space-based equipment, armoured vehicle, law enforcement, or base

Guidance/Telem

Electronic Warfare

Communications

Sensing

Handheld Weapons

Entertainment Other

Mobile Devices



devices and equipment typically constructed for consumer level wireless infrastructure or wifi network access

Handsets/Smart Phones

Slate Tablets

Detachable Tablets

Wearables

4G/NextGen Hotspots

Audio (MP3 players, etc.) Other

Mobile Infrastructure



devices and equipment used at a cell station, telecom outside plant, or mobile cabinet

BTSs

Antennas

Amplifiers

Battery Management Other

Power Generation/Alternative Energy



devices and equipment designed specifically for power management and control at traditional utility power stations, and alternative energy stations. Standard equipment for industrial environments would be classified under industrial.

Oil/Gas

Utility

Solar

Wind Other

Research/Medical



devices and equipment designed for research/medical applications in hospitals, doctor's offices, and research environment

Diagnostic Equipment

Observation Equipment

Hospital Equipment

Other Scientific Other (inc items like wheelchairs, other electronic devices)

SATCOM



devices and equipment designed for space-based satellites or dedicated land-based satellite transmission and reception equipment

Communications

Optics/Video

Navigation

Mobile GPS Devices Other

Sensing



devices and equipment dedicated to sensing or identification applications across all end-user markets except where broken out specifically within a category

Security

Entertainment

Environmental

RFID Other

Test Equipment



devices and equipment designed to test other equipment. It is either hand-held or stationary.

Mobile

Rack-Mounted

Stationary Other

Transportation



devices and equipment designed for use within commuter and cargo railroads, cruise and cargo ships, and recreational boating environments

Communications

Guidance

Sensing

Control

Entertainment Other

Other

Packaging Covered



Surface-Mount

Leaded Other

Distribution Channels



Direct to the End-User

EMS Provider

Distributors (National/Regional/Local)

Mass Merchandisers

Catalog Houses/Online VARs

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