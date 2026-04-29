Fan Murder Case: Jailed Kannada Superstar Darshan Approaches SC For Bail, Cites Delay In Evidence Examination

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 29 (IANS) Citing delays in the examination of evidence, jailed actor Darshan, who is Accused number 2 in the sensational murder case of a fan Renukaswamy, has approached the Supreme Court seeking bail.

Darshan has filed a fresh bail petition before the Supreme Court, citing delays in the examination of evidence in the case.

The petition was submitted on April 14. He has further stated that the apex court had earlier directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings. However, the trial has been delayed and may take more than a year to conclude. In this context, Darshan has submitted that he has cooperated with the investigation and trial proceedings so far.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had cancelled the bail granted to Darshan by the Karnataka High Court. Following the apex court's order, he was re-arrested on August 14 last year. He is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

As his bail granted by the High Court was cancelled by the Supreme Court, Darshan has approached the apex court directly this time. The matter is likely to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court next week.

It can be recalled that the gruesome murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy, took place on June 8, 2024 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.

The 3,991-page chargesheet submitted by Bengaluru Police to the court in connection with the case has revealed that the victim, Renukaswamy, had asked superstar Darshan's girlfriend Pavithra Gowda to have a secret live-in relationship with him.

Police sources stated that the investigation revealed that Darshan repeatedly kicked Renukaswamy in the chest, resulting in the breaking of his chest bones.

Afterwards, Darshan picked him up and flung him into a truck, causing a severe head injury.

Then, showing the private part photo sent to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan kicked him in his private parts, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Darshan was shifted to Ballari prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The Supreme Court had cancelled the bail of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others. He is currently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prison.