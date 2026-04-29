WB Polls: Adhikari Monitoring EVM Issue In Falta, Informs Amit Shah

Repoll Promised by CEO

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the party is currently monitoring the situation, after the BJP alleged irregularities with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Falta of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said that the Election Commission of India has taken cognisance of the matter, whereas he has also conveyed the development of the situation to Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP. "We are also monitoring and will do what is required. The Election Commission has also taken cognisance of this. If it works in this manner, then what is required will be done. I will discuss it with the candidate. Bhupendra Yadav ji called me at 9 am. I conveyed the situation. Just a few minutes back, the home minister, my leader Amit Shah ji, called me. I told him about the Falta incident. This is TMC's technique. We are taking action. Nothing has happened yet. 35 per cent of voting has taken place; a lot remains to be seen," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency. "If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," West Bengal CEO said.

BJP Alleges 'Diamond Harbour Model'

Earlier today, BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during the ongoing phase two of Assembly polling. He claimed that in multiple booths, the BJP option was allegedly blocked using tape, calling it the "Diamond Harbour Model" and demanding a repoll in the affected areas.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called 'Diamond Harbour Model,' the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat."

The BJP has fielded Dipak Kumar Halder against TMC's sitting MLA Panna Lal Halder in Diamond Harbour. They are facing a repeat clash after Panna Lal Halder defeated the BJP candidate in the last elections by a margin of 16,996 (7.6 per cent) votes.

Voter Turnout and Vote Counting

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent until 11 am, as polling for the 142 seats in the second phase of the Assembly elections is underway. According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman stood at the top, with a voting percentage of 44.50 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 43.12 per cent polling until 11 am. Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded a voter turnout of 38.39 per cent and 36.78 per cent, respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)