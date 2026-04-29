Snapchat Launches AI Sponsored Snaps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: Snapchat announced a new feature that allows users to interact with AI sponsored snaps within the app's chat interface.

The app explained that a new feature called AI Sponsored Snaps will now appear as messages within the chat section, allowing users to ask questions and receive responses and recommendations from AI agents linked to brands.

Snapchat added that the AI Sponsored Snaps feature represents a shift in in-app advertising, moving it from traditional display to an interactive, conversation-based model, at a time when the use of AI tools is witnessing increasing expansion on social media platforms.

It pointed out that this step comes in light of the widespread use of the chat interface within the application, as it has been shown that more than 500 million users have interacted with the chatbot since its launch in 2023, and that about 85% of users regularly engage in chat, while more than 950 billion chats were sent during the first quarter of 2026.

Snapchat expects this move to expand AI use within the app while further integrating it into the daily user experience.