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Benq Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership Excellence: Honoring Manish Bakshi's Transformational Journey In The Middle East
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) BenQ, a global leader in display technology and human‐centric innovation, proudly announces a major leadership milestone as Mr. Manish Bakshi, Managing Director for the Middle East, completes 25 years with the organization. His journey reflects a powerful blend of strategic foresight, people‐first leadership, and a relentless commitment to transforming how the region learns, works, and experiences technology.
Since joining Acer Communication and Multimedia in 2000 - transitioning into BenQ in 2001 - Manish has been instrumental in establishing the META office and shaping BenQ's rise as one of the company's most successful global regions. Over the past two decades, he has built a multicultural team, expanded BenQ's footprint across the Middle East, and led the brand to consistent #1 market share positions in projectors, interactive displays, and home entertainment solutions. At the core of Manish's leadership philosophy lies trust, empowerment, and care. With an MBA (Gold Medal) from Sukhadia University and a Bachelor of Engineering from IIT Roorkee, he blends analytical precision with a deeply human-centric approach. This has enabled him to build a high-performing multicultural team and foster a culture that reflects BenQ's identity as a caring brand-one that prioritizes people, long-term relationships, and meaningful impact. Transforming Education: Setting New Standards for Digital Classrooms Under Manish's leadership, BenQ has played a defining role in modernizing education across the Middle East. The company has:
Since joining Acer Communication and Multimedia in 2000 - transitioning into BenQ in 2001 - Manish has been instrumental in establishing the META office and shaping BenQ's rise as one of the company's most successful global regions. Over the past two decades, he has built a multicultural team, expanded BenQ's footprint across the Middle East, and led the brand to consistent #1 market share positions in projectors, interactive displays, and home entertainment solutions. At the core of Manish's leadership philosophy lies trust, empowerment, and care. With an MBA (Gold Medal) from Sukhadia University and a Bachelor of Engineering from IIT Roorkee, he blends analytical precision with a deeply human-centric approach. This has enabled him to build a high-performing multicultural team and foster a culture that reflects BenQ's identity as a caring brand-one that prioritizes people, long-term relationships, and meaningful impact. Transforming Education: Setting New Standards for Digital Classrooms Under Manish's leadership, BenQ has played a defining role in modernizing education across the Middle East. The company has:
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Led the transition from traditional classrooms to interactive, collaborative digital learning environments
Achieved #1 Market Share in Interactive Displays (IFPs) in key markets such as KSA and UAE
Introduced Eye‐CareTM certified displays, setting new health and safety standards for students
Supported government‐led digital transformation initiatives across the GCC
Enabled hybrid learning with advanced wireless presentation and cloud‐connected solutions
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Becoming a leading provider of corporate collaboration displays across the GCC
Introducing BenQ InstaShowTM, one of the region's most widely adopted wireless presentation systems
Delivering secure, driver‐free, plug‐and‐play meeting solutions trusted by enterprises and government entities
Setting new benchmarks for touchless collaboration, video conferencing integration, and remote management
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#1 Market Share in Projectors across the Middle East for multiple consecutive years
#1 Market Share in Interactive Displays in KSA and UAE
Top 3 Market Position in Gaming Monitors, driven by ZOWIE's dominance in esports
Leading Market Share in Home Cinema Projectors, shaping the region's home entertainment boom
Multiple“Country of the Year” awards, recognizing META as a global performance leader
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