Benq Celebrates 25 Years Of Leadership Excellence: Honoring Manish Bakshi's Transformational Journey In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BenQ, a global leader in display technology and human‐centric innovation, proudly announces a major leadership milestone as Mr. Manish Bakshi, Managing Director for the Middle East, completes 25 years with the organization. His journey reflects a powerful blend of strategic foresight, people‐first leadership, and a relentless commitment to transforming how the region learns, works, and experiences technology.

Since joining Acer Communication and Multimedia in 2000 - transitioning into BenQ in 2001 - Manish has been instrumental in establishing the META office and shaping BenQ's rise as one of the company's most successful global regions. Over the past two decades, he has built a multicultural team, expanded BenQ's footprint across the Middle East, and led the brand to consistent #1 market share positions in projectors, interactive displays, and home entertainment solutions.

At the core of Manish's leadership philosophy lies trust, empowerment, and care. With an MBA (Gold Medal) from Sukhadia University and a Bachelor of Engineering from IIT Roorkee, he blends analytical precision with a deeply human-centric approach. This has enabled him to build a high-performing multicultural team and foster a culture that reflects BenQ's identity as a caring brand-one that prioritizes people, long-term relationships, and meaningful impact.

Led the transition from traditional classrooms to interactive, collaborative digital learning environments Achieved #1 Market Share in Interactive Displays (IFPs) in key markets such as KSA and UAE Introduced Eye‐CareTM certified displays, setting new health and safety standards for students Supported government‐led digital transformation initiatives across the GCC Enabled hybrid learning with advanced wireless presentation and cloud‐connected solutions

Under Manish's leadership, BenQ has played a defining role in modernizing education across the Middle East. The company has:

Manish has consistently emphasized that technology must go beyond hardware, it must empower teachers, simplify learning, and create inclusive, safe environments for students.

Becoming a leading provider of corporate collaboration displays across the GCC Introducing BenQ InstaShowTM, one of the region's most widely adopted wireless presentation systems Delivering secure, driver‐free, plug‐and‐play meeting solutions trusted by enterprises and government entities Setting new benchmarks for touchless collaboration, video conferencing integration, and remote management

BenQ has also been at the forefront of transforming corporate meeting spaces, helping organizations adapt to hybrid work models. Key achievements include:

Manish has highlighted that the future of work lies in making technology invisible-where productivity is driven by simplicity, not complexity.

#1 Market Share in Projectors across the Middle East for multiple consecutive years #1 Market Share in Interactive Displays in KSA and UAE Top 3 Market Position in Gaming Monitors, driven by ZOWIE's dominance in esports Leading Market Share in Home Cinema Projectors, shaping the region's home entertainment boom Multiple“Country of the Year” awards, recognizing META as a global performance leader

BenQ Middle East has achieved several significant market share milestones:

These achievements reflect a long‐term strategy built on innovation, channel partnerships, and deep regional understanding.

Beyond business performance, Manish has emerged as a respected thought leader in the Middle East's technology ecosystem. In recent media engagements, he has addressed key trends shaping the industry, including the rise of esports, the evolution of hybrid learning, the importance of sustainability, and the growing role of AI in display technology.

He has also emphasized the importance of human-centric design and ergonomic innovation, particularly as consumers and businesses seek solutions that enhance both productivity and wellbeing.

Looking ahead, Manish's vision for the Middle East is centered on five strategic priorities that will define BenQ's next phase of growth.

The company aims to deepen its leadership in smart education by expanding AI-enabled learning tools and cloud-connected platforms. In the corporate segment, BenQ is investing in fully integrated meeting ecosystems, ergonomic workspaces, and MacBook-optimized monitors tailored for modern professionals.

BenQ will also expand its simulation and experiential solutions, including golf simulation and training environments, delivering highly immersive, real-world experiences powered by advanced projection technologies.

In esports, the brand will continue to support competitive gaming communities while introducing next-generation high-performance monitors. In home entertainment, BenQ will redefine immersive living experiences through innovative projection solutions designed for the region.

Sustainability remains a core pillar, with ongoing investments in energy-efficient technologies, eco-friendly product design, and solutions that prioritize long-term eye health and wellbeing.

What truly sets Manish apart is the spiritual grounding that guides his leadership. His deep devotion to Sai Baba reflects in the way he leads, with compassion, patience, integrity, and a belief that success is meaningful only when it uplifts people.

Those who work with him often describe his presence as calm, steady, and values‐driven, qualities that mirror the teachings he holds close. His leadership embodies Sai Baba's timeless principles of Trust, Faith, and Patience (Shraddha & Saburi), guiding him to make decisions rooted not just in strategy, but in purpose and humanity.

This spiritual foundation has shaped a culture where people feel supported, respected, and inspired - a culture that has become one of BenQ META's greatest strengths.

“Reflecting on the milestone, Manish said:“Our success in the Middle East is built on the passion of a multicultural team that believes in our mission. Technology will evolve, but people will always remain at the heart of everything we do.”

BenQ's global leadership also recognized his contribution, noting that his strategic clarity and human-centric approach have positioned the Middle East region as one of the company's strongest global markets.

As BenQ celebrates this 25-year journey, it marks not just a milestone of tenure-but a legacy of leadership, innovation, and lasting impact across the Middle East.