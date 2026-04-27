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Belgium, Australia Foreign Ministers to Visit China Amid Energy Crisis
(MENAFN) China announces on Monday that the foreign ministers of Belgium and Australia are scheduled to visit the country this week, according to reports, as global energy markets remain under pressure from the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran.
Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot is expected to travel to China from April 27 to May 1 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
In a separate announcement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to visit China from April 28 to 30, also upon Wang Yi’s invitation.
The diplomatic visits take place while a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains in place, though no final agreement has been reached to formally end the conflict.
The war, which began with US and Israeli actions earlier in the year, has disrupted global energy flows and contributed to supply challenges across Asia. Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil and gas shipments, have further strained markets, as the area carries a significant share of global energy trade.
Several Asian countries have been facing difficulties in securing stable oil imports from the Middle East amid continued instability, according to reports.
Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot is expected to travel to China from April 27 to May 1 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
In a separate announcement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to visit China from April 28 to 30, also upon Wang Yi’s invitation.
The diplomatic visits take place while a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains in place, though no final agreement has been reached to formally end the conflict.
The war, which began with US and Israeli actions earlier in the year, has disrupted global energy flows and contributed to supply challenges across Asia. Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil and gas shipments, have further strained markets, as the area carries a significant share of global energy trade.
Several Asian countries have been facing difficulties in securing stable oil imports from the Middle East amid continued instability, according to reports.
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