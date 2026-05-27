Qatar Falconry Association Strengthens Ties At Istanbul Traditional Sports Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Falconry Association has concluded a successful participation in the 8th Traditional Sports Festival in Istanbul, reinforcing Qatar's role in preserving and promoting falconry heritage while strengthening cultural ties with participating nations.

The four-day festival, organised by the World Federation of Traditional Sports recently under the slogan“The World is Here,” brought together delegations from several countries to showcase traditional sports, arts and cultural practices in a vibrant family-oriented setting.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatari Falconry Association and member of the federation's board, Ali bin Khatem Al Mahshadi, accompanied by Vice President Mohammed bin Abdul Latif Al Musnad and Secretary Zayed Al-Ali Al-Maadeed.

The festival witnessed significant public turnout, with visitors exploring a wide variety of traditional activities including archery, wrestling, horseback riding, horseback falconry, Saluki dog demonstrations, martial arts, acrobatics, theatre performances, traditional handicrafts and culinary arts.

Interactive zones also enabled visitors of all age groups to experience traditional sports firsthand, reflecting the event's emphasis on cultural learning and heritage engagement.

Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, Al-Mahshadi said the participation offered an important platform for engagement with senior officials, dignitaries and international visitors, including Sayed Nayef bin Jassim Al-Abd Al-Jabbar, as well as Turkish ministers and officials.

He noted that the Qatari Falconry Association held several meetings with participating delegations, including representatives of Turkish falconry institutions and new federation members, in a move aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise.

Al-Mahshadi said discussions highlighted the association's efforts to preserve falconry as a cultural and educational heritage at both local and international levels. The meetings also showcased Qatar's experience in building partnerships with friendly organisations and its commitment to nurturing young talent through competitions and initiatives dedicated to emerging falconers.

He stressed that participation in such international gatherings provides an opportunity to deepen people-to-people ties, particularly between Qatar and Turkey, while also fostering closer relations with countries from Central Asia.

According to Al-Mahshadi, the Qatari experience received positive feedback from participants, who commended the association's scientific and cultural initiatives. These include Qatar's organisation of conferences dedicated to falconry and veterinary medicine, research efforts such as the falcon genes project, and programmes focused on reintroducing falcons into the wild and promoting the role of falconers in conservation.

As part of the closing ceremony, Al-Mahshadi participated in honouring winners of festival competitions, including the Russian delegation.

The festival was inaugurated by Bilal Erdogan, who described the gathering as a“family meeting” that transcends differences in geography and language through shared values and cultural memory.

He highlighted the festival's strong focus on youth engagement, noting that educational workshops, heritage activities and recreational programmes were designed to strengthen children's connection to culture and identity.

The opening ceremony also featured remarks by senior Turkish officials, including ministers responsible for health, culture, tourism, youth and sports, alongside Istanbul's governor, underscoring the event's growing international significance as a platform celebrating traditional sports, heritage and intercultural dialogue.