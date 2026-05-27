Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR) Raises $4.7 Million

Lodestar also has exposure to lithium via its 27.5M performance rights in ORE Resources (ASX:OR3) who own the Kangaroo Hills and Miriam Projects in Western Australia.

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