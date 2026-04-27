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Belgium, Australia Foreign Ministers Set for China Visit
(MENAFN) China is set to receive the foreign ministers of Belgium and Australia this week, Beijing confirmed Monday, as the escalating US-Iran conflict continues to throttle global energy supplies.
Both visits come at the personal invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot is scheduled to arrive in China from April 27 to May 1, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will follow, with her visit set for April 28 to 30, the ministry confirmed in a separate statement.
The back-to-back diplomatic engagements unfold as a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran holds — with no permanent resolution to the war yet in sight.
The conflict, which Washington and Israel launched on Feb. 28, has thrown Asian nations into an acute energy crunch, severely hampering their ability to import Middle Eastern oil. Both Tehran and Washington have moved to choke off the Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime artery through which approximately 20% of the world's energy supplies transit — sending shockwaves across global energy markets.
Both visits come at the personal invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot is scheduled to arrive in China from April 27 to May 1, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will follow, with her visit set for April 28 to 30, the ministry confirmed in a separate statement.
The back-to-back diplomatic engagements unfold as a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran holds — with no permanent resolution to the war yet in sight.
The conflict, which Washington and Israel launched on Feb. 28, has thrown Asian nations into an acute energy crunch, severely hampering their ability to import Middle Eastern oil. Both Tehran and Washington have moved to choke off the Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime artery through which approximately 20% of the world's energy supplies transit — sending shockwaves across global energy markets.
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