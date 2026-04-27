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Iranian FM Holds Separate Calls with His Qatari, Saudi counterparts

Iranian FM Holds Separate Calls with His Qatari, Saudi counterparts


2026-04-27 03:10:17
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister held separate telephone discussions on Sunday with his counterparts in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, focusing on regional developments and diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing a ceasefire linked to tensions involving the United States.

Iranian state media reported that the talks covered the broader security situation in the region, as well as ongoing initiatives intended to reduce escalation and move toward a lasting truce.

The Iranian side also provided updates on diplomatic efforts and highlighted obstacles preventing progress toward a permanent ceasefire.

According to, the three sides stressed the importance of regional cooperation in managing crises and underlined the need for continued communication to support stability and peace initiatives.

The Qatari foreign minister reportedly reaffirmed his country’s willingness to assist in mediation efforts, while discussions with the Saudi foreign minister included an exchange of views on recent regional developments and diplomatic pathways toward de-escalation.

The calls took place as the Iranian foreign minister continued a series of regional visits, including a recent trip to Pakistan following earlier diplomatic talks in Oman, as stated by reports.

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