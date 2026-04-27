Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dozen Killed in Bangladesh Lightning Strikes

Dozen Killed in Bangladesh Lightning Strikes


2026-04-27 02:50:37
(MENAFN) A deadly wave of lightning strikes swept across multiple regions of Bangladesh on Sunday, claiming 12 lives amid torrential rainfall, local media reported.

The bulk of the fatalities were recorded in rural communities, where victims were caught in open fields tending to their farmland when the strikes occurred, leaving little chance of shelter or escape.

Deadly lightning events are a recurring and well-documented hazard in the densely populated South Asian nation during this transitional period of the year, as weather patterns shift dramatically from the arid dry season into the intense heat and violent storms of the summer monsoon — a seasonal change that meteorologists and disaster officials have long flagged as particularly dangerous for outdoor workers and farming communities across the country.

MENAFN27042026000045017169ID1111035114



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search