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Dozen Killed in Bangladesh Lightning Strikes
(MENAFN) A deadly wave of lightning strikes swept across multiple regions of Bangladesh on Sunday, claiming 12 lives amid torrential rainfall, local media reported.
The bulk of the fatalities were recorded in rural communities, where victims were caught in open fields tending to their farmland when the strikes occurred, leaving little chance of shelter or escape.
Deadly lightning events are a recurring and well-documented hazard in the densely populated South Asian nation during this transitional period of the year, as weather patterns shift dramatically from the arid dry season into the intense heat and violent storms of the summer monsoon — a seasonal change that meteorologists and disaster officials have long flagged as particularly dangerous for outdoor workers and farming communities across the country.
The bulk of the fatalities were recorded in rural communities, where victims were caught in open fields tending to their farmland when the strikes occurred, leaving little chance of shelter or escape.
Deadly lightning events are a recurring and well-documented hazard in the densely populated South Asian nation during this transitional period of the year, as weather patterns shift dramatically from the arid dry season into the intense heat and violent storms of the summer monsoon — a seasonal change that meteorologists and disaster officials have long flagged as particularly dangerous for outdoor workers and farming communities across the country.
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