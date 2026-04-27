Aditi Malikk Pens Note On Son's 5Th Birthday: Didn't Always Get It All Right, But You Made Me Feel I Did

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai April 27 (IANS) Television actor Additi Malikk seems to have become emotional on account her only son, Ekbir's birthday on the 27th of April.

The doting mommy shared an emotional and heartfelt post as she celebrated her little one's birthday where she reflected on her journey of motherhood with warmth and honesty.

She shared a picture on her social media account that reflected on the warmth and love between the mother and son.

In the picture, Additi is seem holding her little one in her arms closely.

Sharing the picture, Additi wrote,“Eebee you're 5 today... And honestly, it's been such a beautiful ride with you, my Eebee.

We have figured things out together as we have gone along...

I know there have been times I didn't do things right...

but you, in your own simple way, always made me feel like I did.”

She added,“You have made me softer, stronger, and a lot more patient than I thought I could be.

You've turned everyday moments into memories I will carry forever.

I don't promise to be perfect..

but I promise to keep showing up for you, learning with you, and loving you more every single day.”

She further wishing him, wrote,“Happy 5th, my Eebee. You have made life so much more beautiful.”

Talking about Aditi, the actress is married to actor Mohitt Maalik.

The couple who tied the knot in 2010 after dating for many years, in 2021, embraced parenthood with the birth of their son, Ekbir after 11 years of marital bliss.

On the professional front, Mohitt Maalik has made a mark with popular shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, Doli Armaanon Ki and others.

Aditi Maalik, over the last few years, has transitioned from acting to entrepreneurship.

The actress, during her acting days, was a part of shows like Shararat, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and many more.

–IANS

rd/