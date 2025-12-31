403
Madagascar Confirms Five Mpox Cases in Mahajanga
(MENAFN) Madagascar confirmed its inaugural mpox infections Tuesday, with five cases identified in the northwestern city of Mahajanga, marking the island nation's first documented outbreak of the viral disease.
Minister of Public Health Monira Managna announced the verification in an official statement, noting that diagnostic confirmation came through testing conducted at both the LA2M laboratory and the Pasteur Institute of Madagascar.
Government spokesperson Gascar Fenosoa disclosed immediate activation of emergency protocols, including revisions to the National Contingency Plan and deployment of specialized coordination and surveillance teams to contain the outbreak.
Authorities in Mahajanga have established an emergency public health operational center tasked with identifying additional active infections, implementing patient isolation and treatment procedures, and reinforcing health screening measures at critical entry points including ports and airports.
Officials issued public advisories urging residents to maintain heightened awareness and strict compliance with preventive protocols as containment efforts intensify across the affected region.
