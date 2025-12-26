Kazakhstan Discusses Raid Of AI Tools In Petroleum Product Circulation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy, with the support of KazMunayGas (KMG), has held a working meeting on the implementation of the Roadmap for the Digitalization of Petroleum Product Circulation, focusing on the use of artificial intelligence to improve fuel market management, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting, held at KazMunayGas headquarters, examined digital tools designed to forecast petroleum product deficits and surpluses. Participants were presented with the capabilities of the KMG AI assistant, which allows the creation of fuel balance models and analysis of regional supply dynamics.

The event was attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Finance and other relevant organizations. Discussions also covered the current progress of the Roadmap and priority areas for further digital transformation of petroleum product circulation.

Special attention was paid to integrating information systems across government agencies and strengthening interdepartmental coordination. According to participants, these measures are intended to increase transparency, improve decision-making, and enhance the overall efficiency of fuel balance management.

The meeting concluded with the identification of next steps for implementing the Roadmap and expanding digital solutions for accounting and monitoring petroleum products, with the aim of ensuring stability in the domestic fuel market.