Kazakhstan Discusses Raid Of AI Tools In Petroleum Product Circulation
The meeting, held at KazMunayGas headquarters, examined digital tools designed to forecast petroleum product deficits and surpluses. Participants were presented with the capabilities of the KMG AI assistant, which allows the creation of fuel balance models and analysis of regional supply dynamics.
The event was attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Finance and other relevant organizations. Discussions also covered the current progress of the Roadmap and priority areas for further digital transformation of petroleum product circulation.
Special attention was paid to integrating information systems across government agencies and strengthening interdepartmental coordination. According to participants, these measures are intended to increase transparency, improve decision-making, and enhance the overall efficiency of fuel balance management.
The meeting concluded with the identification of next steps for implementing the Roadmap and expanding digital solutions for accounting and monitoring petroleum products, with the aim of ensuring stability in the domestic fuel market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment