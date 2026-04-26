13 Years Of Aashiqui 2: Mohit Suri Reflects On His Cult Classic Film

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is marking 13 years of his cult classic romance 'Aashiqui 2', reflecting on the film's journey with much gratitude and warmth. Taking to Instagram, Mohit Suri shared a carousel of throwback pictures from the shooting days of 'Aashiqui 2', featuring the director with main leads, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. He also shared candid moments captured in-between shoots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Suri (@mohitsuri)

Mohit Suri's Heartfelt Note

"Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2 -- Some films don't just get made... they make you.. Every moment on set... every silence, every tear, every note of music... felt like something we were living, not just creating," Mohit Suri wrote.

Expressing gratitude to the entire team of 'Aashiqui 2', he further added, "Years have passed...but the echoes haven't. There are too many people to thank -- more than I'll ever be able to name. But all of them live inside this film. All I feel today is gratitude... for the love this film has received, and for the way it continues to find people... even now. Some love stories don't end. They just keep playing... on a loop, somewhere in the heart."

Actors Share Nostalgia

The post instantly struck a chord with fans, as many turned nostalgic, remembering memories associated with the film. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who played the female lead as Arohi, also commented on the post.

"Some filmmakers don't just make films... they make careers! @mohitsuri every year my gratitude for you only grows," she wrote.

Aditya Roy Kapur also marked the occasion by sharing a rare throwback moment from 'Aashiqui 2'. The actor took to his Instagram story and shared a picture featuring himself with co-star Shraddha Kapoor and Suri.

A Musical Masterpiece's Legacy

Released on April 26, 2013, this musical masterpiece directed by Mohit Suri left an indelible mark on Bollywood cinema with its poignant storyline and soul-stirring melodies. (ANI)

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