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AU Chairperson Voices “Deep Concern” Over Widespread Attacks Across Mali
(MENAFN) The African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has voiced "deep concern" following a series of coordinated assaults that struck Mali’s capital, Bamako, along with multiple other locations around the country.
According to reports, residents in several Malian cities were awakened in the early hours of Saturday by intense gunfire and loud explosions. Security sources in Mali indicated that armed terrorist groups carried out simultaneous, well-organized attacks targeting various military installations and positions in both the capital and outlying regions.
The African Union, in an official statement released the same day, confirmed that its leadership is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Mali. It "strongly condemns these acts, which risk exposing civilian populations to significant harm." The organization also reiterated its broader regional stance, with Youssouf reaffirming its "steadfast commitment" to supporting peace efforts, strengthening security, improving governance, and ensuring long-term stability in Mali.
Later in the day, the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces stated that the situation had been brought under control. Military officials reported that the attackers faced immediate and significant losses following a swift response from government forces, adding that the situation is "under control," despite the initial wave of coordinated attacks.
According to reports, residents in several Malian cities were awakened in the early hours of Saturday by intense gunfire and loud explosions. Security sources in Mali indicated that armed terrorist groups carried out simultaneous, well-organized attacks targeting various military installations and positions in both the capital and outlying regions.
The African Union, in an official statement released the same day, confirmed that its leadership is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Mali. It "strongly condemns these acts, which risk exposing civilian populations to significant harm." The organization also reiterated its broader regional stance, with Youssouf reaffirming its "steadfast commitment" to supporting peace efforts, strengthening security, improving governance, and ensuring long-term stability in Mali.
Later in the day, the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces stated that the situation had been brought under control. Military officials reported that the attackers faced immediate and significant losses following a swift response from government forces, adding that the situation is "under control," despite the initial wave of coordinated attacks.
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