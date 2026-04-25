Shillong Lajong FC Eye Strong Start In Championship Phase As Dempo SC Face Uphill Task

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 26 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC will host Dempo SC in a Championship phase fixture of the Star Cement Indian Football League 2025–26 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Sunday as kick-off is scheduled at 18:30 IST

With the league stage concluded, the Championship phase brings together the top six teams in a decisive round-robin format. Each side will play five matches, with the team finishing with the highest points tally at the end of the phase crowned champions.

In head-to-head encounters in the Indian Football League (formerly the I-League), Shillong Lajong and Dempo SC have faced each other 13 times. Dempo hold the upper hand with seven victories, while Shillong have won four matches, with two encounters ending in draws. In terms of goals scored, Dempo have netted 24 times compared to Shillong's 13.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came on April 7, when Dempo registered a comprehensive 3-0 victory. Marcus Joseph, Kapil Hoble, and Richmond Kwasi Owusu were on the scoresheet in that contest.

Shillong Lajong enter the decisive phase placed third in the standings with 17 points, one behind second-placed Sreenidi Deccan FC and five adrift of leaders Diamond Harbour FC. With a maximum attainable tally of 32 points, the Reds are likely to require at least four wins from their remaining fixtures to sustain a credible title challenge, leaving them with little margin for error. Consequently, securing all three points in the opener assumes paramount importance.

Shillong Lajong head coach Birendra Thapa reflected on the lessons from their previous meeting against Dempo and emphasised the improvements made since then.“In the first 30 minutes, we were very poor defensively; everyone was poor. Two or three crucial mistakes cost us the game. It was a good lesson for us-our second defeat in an away match-and we bounced back. We learned a lot and worked on the two or three things we did poorly. We are doing well now.”

Dempo SC, meanwhile, begin the phase at the bottom of the table in sixth place with nine points. While mathematically still in contention, their pathway to the title remains extremely narrow. The Goa-based side can finish with a maximum of 24 points, meaning that a victory for Diamond Harbour FC against Chanmari on Saturday would officially eliminate Dempo from the title race even before they take the field.

Dempo SC head coach Samir Naik acknowledged the challenges of facing Shillong away from home while expressing confidence in his side's preparation.“It's always challenging when you travel to the Northeast states. The altitude plays a part, and the ground also-we train on natural grass, so shifting to artificial turf is difficult. The ball doesn't roll the way you want. But I feel we have all the qualities, and we have prepared well. We just need to focus on one game at a time.”

Shillong will take confidence from both circumstance and form, opening their campaign on home soil, an undeniable psychological advantage. Their 6-1 victory over Aizawl FC in the final league-stage fixture further bolsters their momentum. Treimiki Lamurong netted a brace in that contest, while Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah, Lamlallian, and Gladdy Nelcen Kharbuli also found the scoresheet.

Shillong's campaign has been built on strong structural balance, scoring 16 goals in nine league-stage matches-the second-highest tally-while conceding just nine, the second-best defensive record behind Sreenidi Deccan.

In contrast, Dempo have struggled for consistency, particularly in defence, conceding 14 goals-an aspect that could play into Shillong's hands. Much of the attacking spotlight for the hosts will fall on centre-forward Sana, who has emerged as a potent presence in the final third with four goals to his name.

Beyond his finishing ability, Sana's effectiveness lies in his hold-up play and ability to draw defenders, creating space for teammates. With two assists to his name, his dual-threat capability enhances Shillong's attacking dynamics. Supported by Buam and Nelcen operating in advanced roles behind him, the Meghalaya side possess a well-rounded and formidable offensive unit.

Shillong Lajong midfielder Kitboklang Khyriem highlighted the strong team cohesion within the squad at this crucial stage of the season.“Everyone in training is pushing each other. We are here as a family. The bonding in the team is very strong, and we are looking forward to giving our best on the field.”

For Dempo, the possibility of elimination prior to kick-off does not diminish their competitive intent. While the title may be slipping out of reach, the Golden Eagles remain capable of influencing the outcome of the Championship phase, particularly against higher-ranked opponents.

They will, however, need to respond after a 2-1 defeat to Rajasthan United FC in their final league-stage outing, where a second-half comeback overturned an early advantage provided by Joseph.

Statistically, Dempo have registered identical returns in attack and defence, scoring and conceding 14 goals apiece. Their attacking output has been largely driven by Joseph, who has netted seven times-accounting for half of the team's total-pointing to a degree of reliance in the final third.

Dempo SC midfielder Nestor Dias, who assisted Joseph in the last match, emphasised the growing understanding within the squad in the attacking phase.“Yeah, I think the understanding is going well after so many matches now. We've been playing together for a long time, so I think we will continue the good work in the upcoming matches.”

Head coach Naik will look towards Joseph's striking partner, Owusu, to alleviate that burden. With one goal and one assist so far, Owusu will need to elevate his output in the Championship phase if Dempo are to pose a more balanced and sustained attacking challenge.