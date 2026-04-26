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China Launches Pakistan’s PRSC-EO3 Earth Observation Satellite
(MENAFN) China National Space Administration successfully placed Pakistan’s PRSC-EO3 remote sensing satellite into orbit on Saturday, launching it from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China, according to state media reports.
The satellite was carried into space aboard a Long March-6 rocket at 8:15 p.m. Beijing time and successfully reached its designated orbital path, as confirmed by official sources.
This mission marked the 640th flight of the Long March rocket family, which plays a central role in China’s national space program and its expanding launch capabilities.
PRSC-EO3 is designed to strengthen Pakistan’s Earth observation capacity, supporting applications such as disaster monitoring, natural resource assessment, and environmental tracking.
Pakistan’s SUPARCO described the satellite launch as an important step toward technological advancement and self-reliance, highlighting its expected contributions to urban planning, food security, and disaster response systems.
The satellite is also expected to support the development of an integrated Earth observation framework aligned with national development priorities, according to statements attributed to official military media channels.
Shehbaz Sharif praised the efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers involved in the project and acknowledged continued cooperation with China in advancing Pakistan’s space capabilities.
The satellite was carried into space aboard a Long March-6 rocket at 8:15 p.m. Beijing time and successfully reached its designated orbital path, as confirmed by official sources.
This mission marked the 640th flight of the Long March rocket family, which plays a central role in China’s national space program and its expanding launch capabilities.
PRSC-EO3 is designed to strengthen Pakistan’s Earth observation capacity, supporting applications such as disaster monitoring, natural resource assessment, and environmental tracking.
Pakistan’s SUPARCO described the satellite launch as an important step toward technological advancement and self-reliance, highlighting its expected contributions to urban planning, food security, and disaster response systems.
The satellite is also expected to support the development of an integrated Earth observation framework aligned with national development priorities, according to statements attributed to official military media channels.
Shehbaz Sharif praised the efforts of Pakistani scientists and engineers involved in the project and acknowledged continued cooperation with China in advancing Pakistan’s space capabilities.
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