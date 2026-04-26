SWISS Delhi-Zurich Flight Suffers Engine Problem, 6 Hurt Airline To Probe Issue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) A SWISS flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in early hours on Sunday after facing an issue with one of the engines, leaving six passengers hurt who were being treated in a hospital.

According to the airline, the crew“rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft”.

The airline said they are determined to fully understand what led to this incident.

“SWISS technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps. At the same time, we are working intensively to find swift and suitable onward travel solutions for all passengers,” according to the airline.

The Airbus A330, operating as flight LX147, had 232 passengers, including four infants, along with crew members on board.

The aircraft was accelerating on runway 28 at around 1.08 am when the issue with one of the engines occurred. Passengers and crew were evacuated using emergency slides.

Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation and were taken to Medanta hospital for treatment.

“We are aware of an incident involving flight LX147 in Delhi. The aircraft involved is an Airbus A330 (HB-JHK). SWISS has established a task force. There were 228 passengers and 4 infants on board. Shortly after takeoff, just after 1 am local time in India, an issue occurred with one of the engines,” SWISS said in a statement.

“Six passengers currently receiving medical attention, crew unharmed. All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided,” said the airline.

SWISS said passengers are currently being assisted and local teams are working intensively to arrange re-bookings or hotel accommodation for our passengers.

“They have received contact cards to ensure we can reach them reliably. Such a situation is stressful for everyone involved. Our local teams are taking care of our passengers on site,” the airline added.

-IANS

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