Qatar Red Crescent Society Backs Dialysis Centres In Syria

As part of a project to provide dialysis supplies for patients with kidney failure in Syria, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) field personnel are distributing medical supplies to dialysis centres across the country, to ensure sustained access to such life-saving services.

Co-implemented by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society, the project involves the distribution of 115,000 dialysis kits to 87 kidney centres nationwide.

This initiative comes in response to emergency appeals issued by the Syrian ministry of health.

During phase 1 of the project, around 14,000 dialysis kits were delivered to 12 centres, with more supplies to be delivered successively to the other recipient centres, helping them continue to serve patients with kidney failure in many governorates.

This project is part of the QRCS's ongoing efforts to support patients and build the capacity of health facilities in Syria.

Over the past five years, five similar humanitarian projects have been implemented, providing more than 150,000 dialysis kits to specialised centres in various governorates.

More than 40 dialysis machines were also procured to increase operational capacity and take in more patients, in partnership with donors including Qatar's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Islamic Development Bank, and other organisations in Qatar.