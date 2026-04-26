Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Person Arrested After Shooting At Trump Reception

One Person Arrested After Shooting At Trump Reception


2026-04-26 12:06:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. One person has been detained in connection with the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association reception, U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

One person is in custody," he said.

The shooting occurred at a White House Correspondents' Association reception attended by US President Donald Trump. The US Secret Service is investigating the incident.

MENAFN26042026000187011040ID1111032264



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search