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One Person Arrested After Shooting At Trump Reception
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. One person has been detained in connection with the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association reception, U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.
One person is in custody," he said.
The shooting occurred at a White House Correspondents' Association reception attended by US President Donald Trump. The US Secret Service is investigating the incident.
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