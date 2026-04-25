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Russia Says It Took Control of Another Village in Ukraine's Kharkiv
(MENAFN) Russia claimed Saturday that its forces have seized yet another settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, continuing a pattern of incremental territorial advances along the front line.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated that troops captured the village of Bochkove, situated approximately 3.7 kilometers — roughly 2.3 miles — from the Russian border.
The announcement follows Moscow's assertion on Tuesday that its forces have taken control of 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers — equivalent to 656 square miles — of Ukrainian territory since the start of the year.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov claimed that Russian forces captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers — around 270 square miles — of territory in March and April alone. He further asserted that Russian forces have established full control over Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region.
Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia's claims. Independent verification of the battlefield situation remains impossible due to the active conflict.
Russia's Defense Ministry stated that troops captured the village of Bochkove, situated approximately 3.7 kilometers — roughly 2.3 miles — from the Russian border.
The announcement follows Moscow's assertion on Tuesday that its forces have taken control of 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers — equivalent to 656 square miles — of Ukrainian territory since the start of the year.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov claimed that Russian forces captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers — around 270 square miles — of territory in March and April alone. He further asserted that Russian forces have established full control over Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region.
Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia's claims. Independent verification of the battlefield situation remains impossible due to the active conflict.
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