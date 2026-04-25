Kuwait Airways To Resume Services On April 26, Operate 35 Flights Next Week

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefirenow in effect.]

Kuwait Airways, the national carrier of the Gulf state, announced on Saturday, April 25, 2026 that it will operate 35 flights from Kuwait International Airport (Terminal T4) to various destinations next week, as the country's airspace reopens following a temporary closure due to the US-Israel-Iran war.

Recommended For You

The initial destinations for Kuwait Airways will be Beirut, Riyadh, London, Istanbul, Dhaka, Mumbai, Kochi, Colombo, Delhi, Manila, Cairo, Jeddah, and Trivandrum, according to remarks by the company's acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti to Kuwait's state news agency (Kuna).

Kuwait Airways' announcement came after the Public Authority for Civil Aviation declared the reopening of airspace at the airport last Thursday, following a "temporary and precautionary" closure since February 28 due to the regional situation and the Iranian attacks on Kuwait.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

AJazeera Airways, another Kuwaiti airline, said it will also restart service to nine destinations from Terminal 5. In response to the airspace closure, the carrier last month had temporarily shifted operations to neighbouring Saudi Arabia, operating from Al Qaisumah and Dammam airports in the kingdom.

Planned Kuwait Airways' flights

Kuwait Airway's services will run as follows:

Cairo: Flights will operate daily starting April 26

Beirut: Flights will operate twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays starting, April 27

Riyadh: Flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays starting April 28. Jeddah: Flights will operate four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting April 28

London: Flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting April 28

Colombo: One weekly flight on Mondays starting April 27

Istanbul: Flight on Wednesdays starting April 29

Delhi: Flight on Mondays starting April 28

Kochi: Three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting April 27

Manila: Three weekly flights on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting April 26

Dhaka: Four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting April 27

Mumbai: Two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting April 28 Trivandrum: Flights on Mondays and Fridays starting April 27

Other destination schedules will be announced after official approvals, Al-Shatti noted, adding that Kuwait Airways is fully prepared to operate efficiently and flexibly while maintaining continuity, safety, and quality standards.

(With inputs from Reuters)

UAE airlines expand flights to over 250 destinations: Here's the full list UAE airlines expand to over 420 key destinations amid ceasefire: Here's where they fly to UAE airlines surpass 1,000 flights a day for first time since Middle East war started

ALSO READ