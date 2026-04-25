Bengal: CRPF DG Leads Route March In Diamond Harbour Ahead Of Final Phase Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), G.P. Singh, on Saturday led a route march of CRPF personnel in Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas district as part of confidence-building measures ahead of the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Sector of the CRPF shared a video of the route march on its X handle, showing the DG leading the personnel on the ground.

“Leading from the front! DG CRPF Shri G.P. Singh joined personnel of CRPF, ITBP and West Bengal Police in Diamond Harbour, demonstrating leadership on the ground during Phase-II of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. His presence among the troops boosted morale, reinforced confidence and strengthened efforts to ensure a secure and peaceful polling environment,” read the X post.

Districts of Nadia, East Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Kolkata will go to the polls in the second and final phase on April 29.

Polling will be held in the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies out of a total of 294. The results will be declared on May 4 after multiple rounds of counting of votes. Campaigning for the Assembly elections will end on Monday, following which the silence period will begin.

A total of 2,348 companies of central forces -- including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and armed police units from other states -- will be deployed in the second phase, in addition to personnel from West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

The highest deployment of central forces will be in North 24 Parganas district with 507 companies, followed by South 24 Parganas with 409 companies.

Meanwhile, an insider from the Chief Electoral Officer's office said coastal patrolling has been intensified in the Sundarbans region spread across South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts due to the extensive coastal boundary with Bangladesh.