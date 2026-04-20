Seminar On Future Of Aviation Careers Held In Dhaka

The University of Asia Pacific (UAP), in collaboration with Avianomics, a consultancy and training organization, hosted a seminar titled“Aviation Profession in Bangladesh: Opportunities, Emerging Trends, and Career Pathways” at the UAP auditorium in Farmgate, Dhaka, today.

The seminar aimed to highlight the growing potential of Bangladesh's aviation sector, ongoing modernization trends, and expanding career opportunities for young students in this dynamic industry.





K.M. Mozibul Hoque Chairman, BOT, UAP

K. M. Mozibul Hoque, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UAP, attended the event as the Chief Guest, while the session was presided over by Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The keynote presentation was delivered by aviation expert Prashanta Kumar Chakraborty, Founder of Avianomics and Director of the Civil Aviation Academy.

In his keynote address, Chakraborty emphasized that Bangladesh's aviation sector is rapidly evolving. He noted that major developments such as the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the internationalization of Cox's Bazar Airport, and the expansion of drone technology are generating significant employment opportunities. Beyond pilots and cabin crew, he highlighted the growing demand for aviation engineers, data analysts, air traffic controllers, and aviation safety management professionals.





Chair of the Seminar Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan Acting VC, UAP

Chief Guest K. M. Mozibul Hoque stated that in today's competitive world, theoretical knowledge alone is not sufficient. He emphasized that UAP is collaborating with experienced organizations like Avianomics to equip students with practical skills and industry-relevant training, with a focus on achieving international standards.

In his remarks, Professor Dr. Bhuiyan noted that aviation is not only a means of transportation but also a vital driver of economic growth. He also mentioned UAP's initiative to introduce new academic programs in aviation management, drone technology, and green aviation.

During the seminar, UAP and Avianomics announced a strategic partnership agreement. Under this initiative, students will have access to specialized certificate courses, workshops, and training programs in aviation management, aeronautical engineering, and aviation safety.

More than 300 students from various departments participated in the event. The program concluded with an engaging question-and-answer session covering topics such as training and scholarships, international certifications, and the application of artificial intelligence in the aviation industry.

-N