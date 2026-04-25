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Commonwealth Honors Gallipoli Fallen at Cape Helles Ceremony
(MENAFN) Commonwealth countries came together on Friday to commemorate the 111th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign, holding a solemn remembrance ceremony at the Cape Helles Memorial in Canakkale.
The gathering took place at the southern tip of the Gallipoli Peninsula and included diplomats, military representatives, and relatives of soldiers who took part in one of the most defining campaigns of the First World War. The ceremony was intended as both a tribute and a reflection on the heavy human cost of the conflict.
At Cape Helles, which stands as the principal Commonwealth memorial for the Gallipoli battlefield, participants laid wreaths at the base of a 30-metre obelisk inscribed with the names of more than 20,000 servicemen who have no known grave.
Speakers at the event highlighted how a site once marked by fierce fighting has, over time, become a symbol of reconciliation and shared remembrance between former adversaries.
The anniversary also underscored the evolving relationship between nations that were once on opposing sides. Turkish representatives joined Commonwealth delegations in the commemoration, reflecting a message long associated with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who described the fallen foreign soldiers as resting in “a friendly country” and referred to them as “our sons as well.”
The gathering took place at the southern tip of the Gallipoli Peninsula and included diplomats, military representatives, and relatives of soldiers who took part in one of the most defining campaigns of the First World War. The ceremony was intended as both a tribute and a reflection on the heavy human cost of the conflict.
At Cape Helles, which stands as the principal Commonwealth memorial for the Gallipoli battlefield, participants laid wreaths at the base of a 30-metre obelisk inscribed with the names of more than 20,000 servicemen who have no known grave.
Speakers at the event highlighted how a site once marked by fierce fighting has, over time, become a symbol of reconciliation and shared remembrance between former adversaries.
The anniversary also underscored the evolving relationship between nations that were once on opposing sides. Turkish representatives joined Commonwealth delegations in the commemoration, reflecting a message long associated with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who described the fallen foreign soldiers as resting in “a friendly country” and referred to them as “our sons as well.”
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