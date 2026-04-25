Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta Asks Youth To Build Strong Character

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday asked the youth to focus on education and build a strong character to shoulder the responsibility of steering the nation.

Addressing the Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony at P.G.D.A.V. College (Morning), University of Delhi, he said,“When India marks 100 years of Independence, the responsibility of the nation will rest with your generation. A Viksit Bharat cannot be built by degrees alone; it requires both education and character - education shows the path, but character gives the strength to remain on it.”

Addressing students and faculty, the Speaker said that P.G.D.A.V. College is not merely an institution, but a living embodiment of the legacy of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, whose call to return to foundational values continues to guide generations.

Gupta emphasised that as India moves towards 2047, the vision of a Viksit Bharat will be shaped by the present generation, and recalled Swami Vivekananda's view that education is the manifestation of the perfection already within an individual, stressing that true learning must awaken the human being within.

Referring to India's growing global stature, Gupta noted that India has become the first country to reach the southern pole of the Moon, has shown direction to the world in the digital revolution with UPI emerging as a global model, and through Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that a new India does not compromise on its security.

He observed that these achievements are possible because of character - the integrity of a scientist, the discipline of a soldier, and the dedication of professionals across fields.

The Speaker urged students to dream big while building strong foundations, noting that the higher a tree grows, the deeper its roots must be. He called upon them not to fear failure but to fear dishonesty, observing that failure teaches, but dishonesty stays for a lifetime.

Gupta also emphasised the importance of taking pride in one's mother tongue, culture, and country, noting that one who forgets their roots cannot stand firm. He added that the idea of Dayanand Anglo Vedic represents a confluence of modernity and tradition, and that today's generation holds both technological advancement and civilisational wisdom, which must be carried forward together.

The programme was attended by Ajay Suri, Chairman, Governing Body, P.G.D.A.V. College; Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, Principal, Maharaja Agrasen College; and Darvinder Kumar, Principal, P.G.D.A.V. College.

Meritorious students were felicitated for their academic achievements, with the Speaker congratulating the award recipients.