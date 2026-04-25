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Japan Sushi Chain Wins Second Guinness Title for USD3.2M Record Tuna
(MENAFN) A Tokyo-based sushi chain has smashed its own Guinness World Record, paying 510.3 million yen — approximately $3.2 million — for a prized bluefin tuna at Japan's first major fish auction of 2026, media reports confirmed Saturday.
The record-setting fish, a 243-kilogram (536-pound) bluefin caught off Oma in Aomori Prefecture, sold for nearly double the previous year's top bid of 270 million yen ($1.7 million) at the same annual event — the highest winning price since comparable records began in 1999, Tokyo-based media reported.
Kiyomura Corp., operator of the Sushizanmai restaurant chain, secured the fish at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market in January. The tuna was subsequently cut at the chain's flagship Tsukiji outlet and served at its restaurants across Japan.
The purchase marks Kiyomura's second Guinness recognition. The company first earned the title in 2013 after paying 155.4 million yen ($980,000) for a bluefin at the same New Year's auction.
The event has grown into one of Japan's most-watched culinary traditions, combining competitive prestige, cultural superstition around good luck, and significant commercial publicity. The Toyosu market's early-morning tuna auctions have also become a prominent fixture on Tokyo's tourist circuit.
The record-setting fish, a 243-kilogram (536-pound) bluefin caught off Oma in Aomori Prefecture, sold for nearly double the previous year's top bid of 270 million yen ($1.7 million) at the same annual event — the highest winning price since comparable records began in 1999, Tokyo-based media reported.
Kiyomura Corp., operator of the Sushizanmai restaurant chain, secured the fish at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market in January. The tuna was subsequently cut at the chain's flagship Tsukiji outlet and served at its restaurants across Japan.
The purchase marks Kiyomura's second Guinness recognition. The company first earned the title in 2013 after paying 155.4 million yen ($980,000) for a bluefin at the same New Year's auction.
The event has grown into one of Japan's most-watched culinary traditions, combining competitive prestige, cultural superstition around good luck, and significant commercial publicity. The Toyosu market's early-morning tuna auctions have also become a prominent fixture on Tokyo's tourist circuit.
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