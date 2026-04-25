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UK Pushes Back On US NATO Email Over Falklands

UK Pushes Back On US NATO Email Over Falklands


2026-04-25 12:06:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer's official spokesperson said on Friday that "sovereignty rests with us" over the Falkland Islands, AzerNEWS reports.

"We could not be clearer about the UK's position on the Falklands. It's longstanding, it's unchanged," the spokesman said.

"The Falkland Islands have previously voted overwhelmingly in favour of remaining an overseas territory. We have always stood behind the right to self-determination," he added.

The remarks follow an internal Pentagon email outlining options, including suspending Spain from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and reviewing US support for Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands over the Iran war, as Washington weighs steps against "bad" NATO allies. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez earlier dismissed the reports, saying, "We do not work on emails." The spokesperson also reiterated that the UK will not be "pressured" or "dragged" into the war.

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