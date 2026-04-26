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Philippines Clashes Kill Nineteen, Including Two Americans
(MENAFN) Two US nationals were among 19 suspected communist insurgents killed during clashes with Philippine troops in a central province earlier this week, according to reports citing a government anti-insurgency body.
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) stated on Saturday that the two Americans died alongside 17 alleged members of the New People’s Army following a series of confrontations with army units on April 19 in Toboso, a coastal town in Negros Occidental province. The incidents were initially reported earlier in the week.
The agency identified the deceased US citizens as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem.
According to the same reports, both individuals had arrived in the Philippines in March 2026.
The task force expressed concern over the reported involvement of foreign nationals in domestic armed clashes, warning about the broader implications and risks associated with participation in certain networks or activities.
“The presence of two American fatalities in a single encounter should prompt careful reflection on how involvement in certain activities or networks may lead to unintended exposure to dangerous environments,” the statement said, as quoted in reports.
Authorities confirmed that the remains of the two Americans have been returned to their families.
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) stated on Saturday that the two Americans died alongside 17 alleged members of the New People’s Army following a series of confrontations with army units on April 19 in Toboso, a coastal town in Negros Occidental province. The incidents were initially reported earlier in the week.
The agency identified the deceased US citizens as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem.
According to the same reports, both individuals had arrived in the Philippines in March 2026.
The task force expressed concern over the reported involvement of foreign nationals in domestic armed clashes, warning about the broader implications and risks associated with participation in certain networks or activities.
“The presence of two American fatalities in a single encounter should prompt careful reflection on how involvement in certain activities or networks may lead to unintended exposure to dangerous environments,” the statement said, as quoted in reports.
Authorities confirmed that the remains of the two Americans have been returned to their families.
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