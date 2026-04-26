'Mann Ki Baat' A Powerful Medium Of Communication, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) Saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is a powerful medium of communication, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday listened to it in Gurugram.

Before the programme, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Saini also attended the 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Sammelan'.

He said the main objective of the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is to establish communication.

Through this programme, Prime Minister Modi discusses issues of social, economic, and cultural importance every month.

Conveying government policies and initiatives to citizens and understanding their feedback is also an important aspect of this programme, Chief Minister Saini added.

He said 'Mann Ki Baat' is a powerful medium of communication between the Prime Minister and the general public.

"Through this programme, inspiring stories of positive efforts, social innovations, and public participation from across the country are highlighted, which spread positive energy in society and promote a spirit of harmony," he added.

The Chief Minister said the monthly radio programme inspired especially the youth towards innovation, self-reliance, and nation-building.

"'Mann Ki Baat' not only provides direction to ideas but also conveys a message to citizens to move forward with a sense of development, service, and responsibility," he added.

Joining the issue, State Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij said the Prime Minister's mention of the 1857 uprising in 'Mann Ki Baat' was highly significant.

To commemorate this historic movement, a grand 'Shaheed Smarak' is being constructed in Ambala Cantonment at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

The memorial vividly depicts the first war of independence that began on May 10, 1857, along with the struggles and sacrifices made across the country.

It showcases key locations such as Ambala, Meerut, Jhansi, and Kashmiri Gate, as well as the contributions of great warriors like Rani Lakshmibai and Tatya Tope.

He said many heroes of 1857 did not receive due recognition and tribute in history.

Keeping this in mind, a special 'tribute zone' has been created within the 'smarak', where visitors will be able to pay homage to those martyrs who were long overlooked.

Minister Vij expressed hope that the 'Shaheed Smarak' would soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.