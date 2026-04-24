Mohnish Bahl, Aarti Bahl Celebrate 34Th Anniversary, Share Loved-Up Moments From Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Mohnish Bahl and his wife Aarti Bahl seemed to be painting the town red with their love struck moments, as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on the 23rd of April.

The couple marked their 34th year of togetherness and celebrated it with a lot of fun and pomp.

Aarti Bahl took to her social media account to share a few pictures from their intimate celebrations and also express her love for her husband Mohnish.

She wrote,“a“happy anniversary my jaan.. the most beautiful and pure day of my life.. blessed to have you, love you and be loved by you.. @mohnish_bahl.”

The carousel post features with a cute selfie of the couple posing by a window with Mohnish holding a slice of cake as Aarti looks on.

Another picture shows a beautifully plated dessert with“Happy Anniversary” written in chocolate, and decorated with strawberries, blueberries. The post also features the couple's food moments.

From wood fire pizzas, french fries to a plethora of desserts, the couple seems to have had a great time.

For the uninitiated, Mohnish and Aarti have been married since 1992. The couple has two daughters, including actress Pranutan Bahl.

Talking about Aarti, also known as Ekta Sohini, was a Bollywood and television actress before stepping away from films post marriage.

On the special day, Mohnish had also shared a heartfelt post expressing his love for his wife with a“Love You” write-up.

Talking about their love story, it dates back to the early days of their careers in the industry. Over the years, the Mohnish and Aarti have kept it simple and pretty much away from the overload of media glare.

They maintain a strong and low-key bond, and often share glimpses of their life together via posts on their social media accounts.

For the uninitiated, Mohnish Bahl is the son of late superstar Nutan.