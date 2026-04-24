Usha Uthup Gives Enrique Iglesias' 'Bailamos' A Desi-Style Twist

Padma Bhushan awardee and singing icon Usha Uthup, known for crooning popular songs like 'Ramba Ho' and 'Darling', has surprised fans with a fresh version of Enrique Iglesias' hit track 'Bailamos'. Uthup shared a glimpse of the song on Instagram, showing how she transformed it into a desi-style pop rendition.

For her look, the singer chose her signature style, dressed in a traditional saree paired with classic jewellery and the trademark bindi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usha Uthup (@singerushauthup) "It's finally here... Bailamos (Cover) -- a global classic, reimagined with a fresh new soul. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and let the music take over," she wrote in the caption.

Fans Applaud 'Iconic' Cover

Fans were quick to react as they flooded the comment section with praise, applauding the singer's powerful vocals and effortless singing. One wrote, "I always believe that she is the most underrated singer in our country," while another fan added, "ICONIC! The cover we never knew we needed."

Uthup's History of Reimagining Classics

Notably, this is not the first time that Usha Uthup has recreated a popular song. The singer's versions of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' and Adele's 'Skyfall' also stirred a social media frenzy, receiving immense love from fans.

A Career Spanning Five Decades

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as 'Ramba Ho Ho', 'Hari Om Hari', 'Koi Yahan Aha', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' and 'Darling' among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.

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