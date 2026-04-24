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MIE Events Hosts EV Morocco Global Webinar, Spotlighting Morocco's Rise As Africa's Electric Mobility Hub
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 23 April 2026 | Dubai, UAE
MIE Events Hosts EV Morocco Global Webinar, Spotlighting Morocco's Rise as Africa's Electric Mobility Hub Dubai, UAE, 23 April 2026, MIE Events successfully hosted the Morocco edition of its EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series under the theme The 48-Hour Advantage: De-risking Global Battery Supply Chains. The session focused on Morocco's rapid emergence as a strategic electric mobility hub bridging Africa, Europe, and global markets. Following successful editions covering KSA and the UAE, the Morocco webinar brought together industry leaders from automotive, logistics, investment, charging infrastructure, energy, and global regulatory sectors to explore Morocco's evolving EV ecosystem and its growing international relevance. The webinar opened with remarks by Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, who set the context for Morocco as a green bridge between Africa and the EU. The session was moderated by Mr. Hassan Medaghri Alaoui, Managing Partner, Mandley Partners, who guided discussions across Morocco's automotive, logistics, investment, infrastructure, and EV value chain. Speakers and Participants Mr. Zahoor Ahmed Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group Delivered the opening remarks, positioning Morocco as a strategic green bridge between Africa and the European Union and setting the stage for the webinar discussions. Mr. Hassan Medaghri Alaoui Managing Partner, Mandley Partners Moderated the session, framing discussions around Morocco's industrial capabilities, logistics strengths, investment potential, and the future of electric mobility. Mr. Abdelaziz Meftah General Manager, AMICA Presented Morocco's automotive industry foundation, emphasizing its 1 million vehicle production capacity, EUR 15 billion in automotive exports, strong OEM presence, and high local integration, positioning Morocco as a leading global manufacturing hub. Mr. Mohamed Ouzif Vice President, AMICA Joined the automotive industry session on Morocco, supporting the discussion on AMICA's role in strengthening the national automotive ecosystem, OEM engagement, and industrial integration within the EV transition. Mr. Salaheddine Ait Ouakrim Vice President, MSC Pro Explored logistics as a key enabler of EV adoption, focusing on last-mile electrification, heavy-duty electric transport, and incentive frameworks supporting logistics operators transitioning to electric fleets. Mr. Anas Al Arid Regional Manager, Rhenus Logistics Gulf DWC LLC Highlighted Morocco's logistics strengths, including freight solutions, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain support, positioning the country as a key gateway linking Africa, Europe, and the MENA region. Ms. Dalila Belhaj Business Developer, Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE) Led the agenda topic on investment in Morocco, with a focus on the automotive sector, highlighting Morocco's investment appeal, export development potential, and opportunities for EV and automotive stakeholders. Mr. Walid Ansrah General Manager & Vice President, EV Plug Morocco/APIME Presented key EV market insights, noting rapid growth in electrified vehicle adoption, increasing market share, strong future projections, and the urgent need to scale charging infrastructure. Mr. Matteo Jacques Dominici CEO & Founder, MJD Advisory Provided an African case study perspective on the evolution of Morocco's EV industry, highlighting industrial investments, gigafactory developments, phosphate resource leadership, and Morocco's influence in shaping Africa's mobility future. Mr. Aziz Benslimane Co-founder, Expert in Innovation and Startups & Electric Mobility Expert, Tython & Hopla Mob Addressed the future of electric and hybrid vehicle charging infrastructure in Morocco and Africa, focusing on startup-driven innovation, charging network expansion, and micro-mobility opportunities such as e-bikes and electric scooters. Dr. Jianheng Luo Founder & President, Dynaso Technical Consulting LLC Delivered an international perspective on entering new markets and how automotive regulations are changing the rules of the game, emphasizing battery compliance, cybersecurity, data governance, supply chain transparency, and market access requirements. Mr. Muhammad Unais Commercial Leader – MEA & South America (eMobility and BESS) Discussed smart EV charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems (BESS), grid readiness, and scalable energy solutions aligned with evolving regional regulatory frameworks. Key Takeaways
Foire Internationale de Casablanca, Morocco The event will bring together global EV manufacturers, technology providers, logistics leaders, investors, and policymakers through exhibitions, conferences, and high-level networking opportunities. About MIE Events MIE Events DMCC is a leading international exhibition and conference organizer, delivering high-impact B2B platforms across emerging markets. Through its global portfolio, MIE connects industries, fosters partnerships, and supports economic growth across key sectors including mobility, technology, construction, and manufacturing. Register now! Seats are limited. For media enquiries, sponsorship, speaking, or exhibition opportunities at EVs Morocco 2026: Dale Magaya, International Project Manager – EV & Mobility Portfolio, MIE Group | Tel: +971 52 879 5239 | Email: ...
MIE Events Hosts EV Morocco Global Webinar, Spotlighting Morocco's Rise as Africa's Electric Mobility Hub Dubai, UAE, 23 April 2026, MIE Events successfully hosted the Morocco edition of its EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series under the theme The 48-Hour Advantage: De-risking Global Battery Supply Chains. The session focused on Morocco's rapid emergence as a strategic electric mobility hub bridging Africa, Europe, and global markets. Following successful editions covering KSA and the UAE, the Morocco webinar brought together industry leaders from automotive, logistics, investment, charging infrastructure, energy, and global regulatory sectors to explore Morocco's evolving EV ecosystem and its growing international relevance. The webinar opened with remarks by Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, who set the context for Morocco as a green bridge between Africa and the EU. The session was moderated by Mr. Hassan Medaghri Alaoui, Managing Partner, Mandley Partners, who guided discussions across Morocco's automotive, logistics, investment, infrastructure, and EV value chain. Speakers and Participants Mr. Zahoor Ahmed Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group Delivered the opening remarks, positioning Morocco as a strategic green bridge between Africa and the European Union and setting the stage for the webinar discussions. Mr. Hassan Medaghri Alaoui Managing Partner, Mandley Partners Moderated the session, framing discussions around Morocco's industrial capabilities, logistics strengths, investment potential, and the future of electric mobility. Mr. Abdelaziz Meftah General Manager, AMICA Presented Morocco's automotive industry foundation, emphasizing its 1 million vehicle production capacity, EUR 15 billion in automotive exports, strong OEM presence, and high local integration, positioning Morocco as a leading global manufacturing hub. Mr. Mohamed Ouzif Vice President, AMICA Joined the automotive industry session on Morocco, supporting the discussion on AMICA's role in strengthening the national automotive ecosystem, OEM engagement, and industrial integration within the EV transition. Mr. Salaheddine Ait Ouakrim Vice President, MSC Pro Explored logistics as a key enabler of EV adoption, focusing on last-mile electrification, heavy-duty electric transport, and incentive frameworks supporting logistics operators transitioning to electric fleets. Mr. Anas Al Arid Regional Manager, Rhenus Logistics Gulf DWC LLC Highlighted Morocco's logistics strengths, including freight solutions, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain support, positioning the country as a key gateway linking Africa, Europe, and the MENA region. Ms. Dalila Belhaj Business Developer, Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE) Led the agenda topic on investment in Morocco, with a focus on the automotive sector, highlighting Morocco's investment appeal, export development potential, and opportunities for EV and automotive stakeholders. Mr. Walid Ansrah General Manager & Vice President, EV Plug Morocco/APIME Presented key EV market insights, noting rapid growth in electrified vehicle adoption, increasing market share, strong future projections, and the urgent need to scale charging infrastructure. Mr. Matteo Jacques Dominici CEO & Founder, MJD Advisory Provided an African case study perspective on the evolution of Morocco's EV industry, highlighting industrial investments, gigafactory developments, phosphate resource leadership, and Morocco's influence in shaping Africa's mobility future. Mr. Aziz Benslimane Co-founder, Expert in Innovation and Startups & Electric Mobility Expert, Tython & Hopla Mob Addressed the future of electric and hybrid vehicle charging infrastructure in Morocco and Africa, focusing on startup-driven innovation, charging network expansion, and micro-mobility opportunities such as e-bikes and electric scooters. Dr. Jianheng Luo Founder & President, Dynaso Technical Consulting LLC Delivered an international perspective on entering new markets and how automotive regulations are changing the rules of the game, emphasizing battery compliance, cybersecurity, data governance, supply chain transparency, and market access requirements. Mr. Muhammad Unais Commercial Leader – MEA & South America (eMobility and BESS) Discussed smart EV charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems (BESS), grid readiness, and scalable energy solutions aligned with evolving regional regulatory frameworks. Key Takeaways
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Attracting a dedicated EV OEM manufacturing base in Morocco.
Expanding public charging infrastructure to support growing EV demand.
Strengthening logistics, supply chain, and energy infrastructure to support the full EV value chain.
Leveraging Morocco's geographic position between Africa and Europe to attract investment and shape regional mobility growth.
Foire Internationale de Casablanca, Morocco The event will bring together global EV manufacturers, technology providers, logistics leaders, investors, and policymakers through exhibitions, conferences, and high-level networking opportunities. About MIE Events MIE Events DMCC is a leading international exhibition and conference organizer, delivering high-impact B2B platforms across emerging markets. Through its global portfolio, MIE connects industries, fosters partnerships, and supports economic growth across key sectors including mobility, technology, construction, and manufacturing. Register now! Seats are limited. For media enquiries, sponsorship, speaking, or exhibition opportunities at EVs Morocco 2026: Dale Magaya, International Project Manager – EV & Mobility Portfolio, MIE Group | Tel: +971 52 879 5239 | Email: ...
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