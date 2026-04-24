MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 23 April 2026 | Dubai, UAE

MIE Events Hosts EV Morocco Global Webinar, Spotlighting Morocco's Rise as Africa's Electric Mobility Hub

Dubai, UAE, 23 April 2026, MIE Events successfully hosted the Morocco edition of its EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series under the theme The 48-Hour Advantage: De-risking Global Battery Supply Chains. The session focused on Morocco's rapid emergence as a strategic electric mobility hub bridging Africa, Europe, and global markets.

Following successful editions covering KSA and the UAE, the Morocco webinar brought together industry leaders from automotive, logistics, investment, charging infrastructure, energy, and global regulatory sectors to explore Morocco's evolving EV ecosystem and its growing international relevance.

The webinar opened with remarks by Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, who set the context for Morocco as a green bridge between Africa and the EU. The session was moderated by Mr. Hassan Medaghri Alaoui, Managing Partner, Mandley Partners, who guided discussions across Morocco's automotive, logistics, investment, infrastructure, and EV value chain. Speakers and Participants Mr. Zahoor Ahmed

Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group

Delivered the opening remarks, positioning Morocco as a strategic green bridge between Africa and the European Union and setting the stage for the webinar discussions. Mr. Hassan Medaghri Alaoui

Managing Partner, Mandley Partners

Moderated the session, framing discussions around Morocco's industrial capabilities, logistics strengths, investment potential, and the future of electric mobility. Mr. Abdelaziz Meftah

General Manager, AMICA

Presented Morocco's automotive industry foundation, emphasizing its 1 million vehicle production capacity, EUR 15 billion in automotive exports, strong OEM presence, and high local integration, positioning Morocco as a leading global manufacturing hub. Mr. Mohamed Ouzif

Vice President, AMICA

Joined the automotive industry session on Morocco, supporting the discussion on AMICA's role in strengthening the national automotive ecosystem, OEM engagement, and industrial integration within the EV transition. Mr. Salaheddine Ait Ouakrim

Vice President, MSC Pro

Explored logistics as a key enabler of EV adoption, focusing on last-mile electrification, heavy-duty electric transport, and incentive frameworks supporting logistics operators transitioning to electric fleets. Mr. Anas Al Arid

Regional Manager, Rhenus Logistics Gulf DWC LLC

Highlighted Morocco's logistics strengths, including freight solutions, warehousing, customs clearance, and supply chain support, positioning the country as a key gateway linking Africa, Europe, and the MENA region. Ms. Dalila Belhaj

Business Developer, Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE)

Led the agenda topic on investment in Morocco, with a focus on the automotive sector, highlighting Morocco's investment appeal, export development potential, and opportunities for EV and automotive stakeholders. Mr. Walid Ansrah

General Manager & Vice President, EV Plug Morocco/APIME

Presented key EV market insights, noting rapid growth in electrified vehicle adoption, increasing market share, strong future projections, and the urgent need to scale charging infrastructure. Mr. Matteo Jacques Dominici

CEO & Founder, MJD Advisory

Provided an African case study perspective on the evolution of Morocco's EV industry, highlighting industrial investments, gigafactory developments, phosphate resource leadership, and Morocco's influence in shaping Africa's mobility future. Mr. Aziz Benslimane

Co-founder, Expert in Innovation and Startups & Electric Mobility Expert, Tython & Hopla Mob

Addressed the future of electric and hybrid vehicle charging infrastructure in Morocco and Africa, focusing on startup-driven innovation, charging network expansion, and micro-mobility opportunities such as e-bikes and electric scooters. Dr. Jianheng Luo

Founder & President, Dynaso Technical Consulting LLC

Delivered an international perspective on entering new markets and how automotive regulations are changing the rules of the game, emphasizing battery compliance, cybersecurity, data governance, supply chain transparency, and market access requirements. Mr. Muhammad Unais

Commercial Leader – MEA & South America (eMobility and BESS)

Attracting a dedicated EV OEM manufacturing base in Morocco. Expanding public charging infrastructure to support growing EV demand. Strengthening logistics, supply chain, and energy infrastructure to support the full EV value chain. Leveraging Morocco's geographic position between Africa and Europe to attract investment and shape regional mobility growth.

Discussed smart EV charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems (BESS), grid readiness, and scalable energy solutions aligned with evolving regional regulatory frameworks. Key Takeaways

Speakers also emphasised Morocco's unique competitive advantages, including its strategic geographic location, strong industrial base, integration into global value chains, and growing role in Africa's clean mobility transformation. The Webinar is supported by:

EV Morocco 2026

Building on the success of the webinar series, MIE Events announced that EV Morocco 2026 will take place:

The event will bring together global EV manufacturers, technology providers, logistics leaders, investors, and policymakers through exhibitions, conferences, and high-level networking opportunities. About MIE Events

MIE Events DMCC is a leading international exhibition and conference organizer, delivering high-impact B2B platforms across emerging markets. Through its global portfolio, MIE connects industries, fosters partnerships, and supports economic growth across key sectors including mobility, technology, construction, and manufacturing.

Register now! Seats are limited.

Dale Magaya, International Project Manager – EV & Mobility Portfolio, MIE Group | Tel: +971 52 879 5239 | Email: ...