Ehsan Expands Reach And Services To Empower Qatar's Elderly Community

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) continues to advance its mission of empowering senior citizens across Qatar through an integrated vision focused on inclusion, accessibility, and active participation in society.

In an interview with Qatar TV, Salem Hussein Al-Enezi, Head of the Psychological Care Unit at Ehsan, highlighted the centre's rapid development and strategic expansion.

He noted that Ehsan now operates approximately five centres distributed across key areas, including the north, Al Azghawa, Al Wakrah, and facilities dedicated to men near the airport, in addition to its presence at Katara Cultural Village. This geographical spread reflects the centre's commitment to ensuring easy access for elderly citizens in all regions.

Al-Enezi explained that the expansion aligns with the centre's long-term strategic plan, aimed at strengthening its footprint and enhancing service delivery. The presence of Ehsan at Katara, a vibrant cultural hub, has proven particularly impactful, offering seniors the opportunity to engage with ongoing festivals, seminars, and cultural activities, thereby enriching their social experience and encouraging active lifestyles. Regarding accessibility, the centre has simplified registration procedures for its clubs and programmes. Seniors can enroll through multiple channels, including the official website, customer service, or by visiting Ehsan facilities directly. The availability of on-site staff and outreach through social media platforms further ensures that registration remains convenient and inclusive.

Ehsan's efforts are closely aligned with the Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which emphasises building a cohesive society that preserves family values and strengthens intergenerational ties. In particular, the strategy underscores the importance of caring for the elderly, enhancing their status, and raising awareness of their needs across all sectors.

Driven by this national vision, Ehsan works to promote recognition of the elderly's contributions to social, economic, and cultural development. The centre actively supports their engagement in community life, advocates for their rights, and fosters stronger connections between generations while reinforcing the role of families in elderly care.

Through a wide range of programmes and initiatives, Ehsan seeks to empower seniors, integrate them into diverse community groups, and benefit from their accumulated experience. It also prioritises partnerships with civil society organisations, the private sector, and government entities to create a comprehensive support system.

On the international level, the centre remains committed to participating in global and regional initiatives related to elderly care, marking international and Arab observances and contributing to the implementation of relevant charters and goals.

Established in 2002, Ehsan has played a pivotal role in supporting Qatar's elderly population. Since 2013, it has operated under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work further strengthening its capacity to deliver impactful programmes and services.