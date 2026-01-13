403
Gaza: 18,500 in Desperate Need of Emergency Medical Evacuation
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) leader issued an urgent appeal Monday for nations worldwide to accept critically ill patients from Gaza, revealing that over 18,500 individuals remain in desperate need of emergency medical evacuation.
"Last week, WHO supported the medical evacuation of 18 patients and 36 companions from Gaza to Jordan, for trauma care and treatment for cancer, gastrointestinal, renal, immunological, and other serious conditions," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on the US social media platform X.
Expressing gratitude to Jordan for its ongoing support and willingness to receive patients requiring critical medical intervention, he stated: "Since Oct 2023, more than 10,700 patients have been evacuated from Gaza for specialized treatment in over 30 countries. However, over 18,500 people, including 4,000 children, still urgently need medical evacuation."
"WHO calls on more countries to open their doors to patients from Gaza and for evacuations to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be restored," he said.
The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left the Gaza Strip in ruins.
Despite a ceasefire that began last Oct. 10, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 442 Palestinians and wounding 1,236 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
