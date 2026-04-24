Thomas & Uber Cup Finals Indian Men Begin Campaign With 4-1 Win Over Canada Women Lose To Denmark (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Horsens (Denmark), April 24 (IANS) Former champions Indian men's team kicked off their campaign with a convincing 4-1 win over Canada, while the women went down against European silver medallist Denmark 2-3 in their opening Group clash of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Friday.

Putting behind Lakshya Sen's loss against world championships bronze medallist Victor Lai in the first match, all the other Indian players won their respective matches in straight games to get the team one step closer to the quarterfinal spot.

The opening men's singles between Lakshya Sen and Victor Lai was obviously the match to watch out for, as the two had played a marathon encounter in the recently concluded All-England Championships, where the Indian had come out on top.

On Friday, Sen started strong as he opened up an 11-5 lead in the opening game and then staved off his opponent to draw first blood. But Lai then grabbed the initiative in the second before the Indian drew level, first at 12-12 and then at 19-19.

However, Sen could not wrap things up in two games, and Lai then dominated the third to win 18-21, 21-19, 21-10 in an hour and 11 minutes to give Canada the lead.

Former world no 1 men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then drew level for India with a clinical 21-10, 21-11 win over Jonathan Lai and Kevin Lee. Asian Championships runners-up Ayush Shetty then put his team ahead by quelling a second game fight back from Brian Yang to win 21-13, 21-17.

The men's doubles combination of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun then sealed the tie for India with a comfortable 21-7, 21-15 win over Ty Alexander Lindeman and Nyl Yakura. Kidambi Srikanth then completed the scoreline, beating Joshua Nguyen 21-17, 21-12. The men's team will play its next match on Sunday.

Later, the women's team fought hard against the experienced home team, but the young outfit could not find the winning momentum after former world champion PV Sindhu had given them a strong start with a 21-13, 18-21, 21-17 win over Line Christophersen.

Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma then lost their respective singles matches, while the doubles combination of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam could not convert the match points that came their way to seal the Indian team's fate.

The team, which now faces Ukraine on Saturday, will have to win both their next two group games, including the one against formidable China, to entertain any hopes of making it to the quarterfinals.

Result:

Men:

India bt Canada 4-1 (Lakshya Sen lost to Victor Lai 21-18, 19-21, 10-21; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Jonathan Lai/Kevin Lee 21-10, 21-11; Ayush Shetty bt Brian Yang 21-13, 21-17; Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs Ty Alexander Lindeman/Nyl Yakura 21-7, 21-15; Kidambi Srikanth bt Joshua Nguyen 21-17, 21-12)

Women:

India lost to Denmark 2-3 (P V Sindhu bt Line Christophersen 21-13, 18-21, 21-17; Unnati Hooda lost to Line Kjaersfeldt 12-21, 23-25; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra lost to Amalie Kudsk/Mette Werge 17-21, 21-11, 21-23; Tanvi Sharma lost to Amalie Schulz 21-19, 16-21, 16-21; Tanisha Crasto/Sindhu bt Alexandra Boje/Christine Busch 19-21, 17-14 retd.)