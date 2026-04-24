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National Agriculture Centre Signs Five Strategic Mous At Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition 2026 To Drive Innovation, Sustainability, And Food Security
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In the presence of HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment welcomes community members, media representatives, and partners to register and take part in this landmark national event
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The agreements aim to advance agricultural and livestock production, strengthen research and development, and build national capacity.
They drive collaboration among national institutions to enhance value chains and prepare the agriculture and food sector for future demands.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment welcomes community members, media representatives, and partners to register and take part in this landmark national event
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