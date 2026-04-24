National Agriculture Centre Signs Five Strategic Mous At Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition 2026 To Drive Innovation, Sustainability, And Food Security

The agreements aim to advance agricultural and livestock production, strengthen research and development, and build national capacity. They drive collaboration among national institutions to enhance value chains and prepare the agriculture and food sector for future demands.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In the presence of HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak

Al Ain, UAE, April, 2026: The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, witness the signing of five strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Agriculture Center.

The signing took place on day two of the event which is organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the theme“A Comprehensive Emirati Agricultural Platform... Towards a Sustainable Community and Global Innovation.”

The agreements aim to expand institutional cooperation across key areas, including agricultural and livestock production, agricultural innovation and sustainable production, research and development, national capacity building, and the deployment of modern technologies and artificial intelligence. The agreements also address creating value chains, resource efficiency, and the advancement of food security in the UAE.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“The MoUs signed at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 underscore the event's role as a national platform for building impactful partnerships. By strengthening collaboration between government entities, national institutions, and leading companies, we are collectively advancing the UAE's vision for a sustainable, innovative, and efficient agricultural and food sector.”

“These agreements deepen collaboration in agricultural and livestock production, research and development, the adoption of smart technologies. They aim to enhance production efficiency, strengthen value chains, and build a resilient, sustainable food security framework. Beyond this, they translate national directives into actionable projects that position the sector for future growth and competitiveness.”

Agreements included an MoU between the National Agriculture Centre and the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Sharjah, focusing on their shared mandates and responsibilities. The agreement includes support for developing the agricultural and livestock sectors, exchanging technical and research expertise, harmonising regulatory standards and sector policies, promoting organic farming and sustainable production, preserving natural resources, and adopting international best practices to enhance food security. The MoU was signed by Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre, and His Excellency Salem Abdullah Al Kaabi, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Eng Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

Another MoU was signed by the National Agriculture Centre and Elite Agro Holding, focusing on advancing national agricultural innovation, promoting sustainable production, and developing pioneering projects to enhance self-sufficiency and boost the competitiveness of local produce. The agreement covers joint programmes and projects, collaboration in operating and managing vertical farming models and AI-powered greenhouses, testing advanced irrigation and fertilisation technologies, and integrating local farm output into distribution and marketing networks. The MoU was signed by Sultan Salem Al Shamsi and Hassan Halawi, CEO of Elite Agro Holding.

A third MoU was signed between the National Agriculture Centre and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to support national efforts in modern agriculture and sustainability. The agreement focuses on transforming available spaces within ADNOC's facilities into platforms for sustainable agricultural innovation through joint experiments and projects that enhance food security and reduce emissions. Areas of collaboration include testing smart farming technologies, exploring alternative resource use such as treated water and renewable energy, establishing innovative agricultural models with educational and community awareness components, and exchanging data and information to support research, development, and capacity building. The MoU was signed by Sultan Salem Al Shamsi and Abdulmunem Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Vice President of Alternative Growth and Value Creation at ADNOC.

The agreements also included an MoU between the National Agriculture Centre and NRTC, aimed at boosting the competitiveness of local agricultural products by establishing sustainable distribution and marketing channels that connect national farm outputs to the company's broader distribution network. The agreement further seeks to support farmers' returns, strengthen food security, encourage the exchange of expertise, advance joint projects, build national capabilities, and ensure all products meet approved health standards. The MoU was signed by Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre, and Mohammed Nassar Abdulrahim Alrifai, Group CEO of NRTC.

A separate MoU was signed between the National Agriculture Centre and Al Baraka Dates Factory to support farmers, streamline crop supply, enhance collection efficiency and supply chain performance, and promote the marketing of dates while expanding the base of local suppliers and producers. The agreement aims to contribute to the growth of the dates sector and improve the competitiveness of locally produced goods. It also includes initiatives and programmes to advance local agricultural production, promote national products, and launch campaigns to raise the profile of local products within the broader food security framework. The MoU was signed by Sultan Salem Al Shamsi and Yousuf Saleem, CEO of Al Baraka Dates Factory.

The MoUs signed at the conference highlight the importance of institutional partnerships in advancing the agricultural and food sectors. By expanding collaboration and aligning innovation, production, and sustainability, these agreements establish a strong foundation for a more efficient and resilient sector, aligned with the nation's strategic vision for sustainable food security and a thriving, future-ready agricultural industry.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 continues to cement its standing as the UAE's premier national platform for advancing the agricultural and food sector, strengthening the links between production, manufacturing, investment, and innovation, and supporting the nation's goals in food security, sustainability, and the development of a more resilient and competitive food economy.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment welcomes community members, media representatives, and partners to register and take part in this landmark national event