Zoom And Tools For Humanity Advance Trust In The Age Of AI Through New Integration

Partnership with Tools for Humanity brings World ID into Zoom, enabling privacy-preserving, real-time verification of human presence in video meetings

April 24, 2026 – As generative AI becomes more sophisticated and accessible, the risk of impersonation-driven fraud is expected to rise significantly. Deloitte estimates that AI-enabled fraud losses in the U.S. could grow from $12.3 billion in 2023 to $40 billion by 2027, highlighting the increasing exposure for organizations operating in sensitive digital environments such as financial services, healthcare, and executive communications.

Today, Zoom announced a partnership with Tools for Humanity to integrate World ID Deep Face into Zoom Meetings, enabling real-time verification that meeting participants are human to strengthen trust in live communications.

Designed for enterprises and regulated industries, this integration adds an additional layer of assurance to conversations, helping organizations reduce the risk of impersonation during critical moments such as financial approvals, healthcare consultations, and executive decision-making sessions.

“Zoom has always prioritized security and trust as core to our platform,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom.“This collaboration expands the choices available to our customers by bringing innovative, security-enabling capabilities into the Zoom ecosystem, helping them confidently navigate the next era of AI-driven communication.”

A new approach: Verifying real humans in real time:

Enroll once: Users can verify that they are a unique human with World ID via a Orb, an advanced camera, and receive a verified World ID. Verify on join: A quick check in World App confirms a match between the Zoom Real Time Media Stream frame, the Orb image of the verified World ID holder, and an on-device face authentication selfie. Show verification: A“Verified Human” badge appears on their video tile and profile, signaling to others that they are a confirmed human participant.

Leveraging Zoom's Realtime Media Streams (RTMS), the integration confirms that enrolled participants are real humans during live interactions rather than focusing solely on detecting manipulated content. The experience is simple:

No data is shared with Zoom or other participants. Instead, Zoom and enterprise customers receive high assurance security, enabling attestations that confirm a participant is a human and matches their enrollment

Zoom and World ID integration: Key capabilities:

Real-time human verification to confirm participants are real people. Deep Face Waiting Room, which requires participants to verify they are real humans before joining a meeting, with the option to request an on-demand check of any participant during a call. A verified participant badge displayed in-meeting. A privacy-first design with no personal data shared with Zoom or other participants; the confirmation happens on device and all related data is self-custodied.

The World ID Deep Face integration adds a native capability that verifies human liveness and presence during Zoom meetings. Key capabilities include:

Expanding trust through an open ecosystem:

As part of Zoom's open platform approach, the Deep Face integration expands how organizations can establish trust in real time.

By adding the World ID Deep Face integration to the Zoom ecosystem, organizations can gain a new way to verify meeting participants in high-stakes scenarios, complementing Zoom's broader investments in AI-driven security, including its own native deepfake detection capabilities.

This reflects a broader shift: trust in the age of AI cannot rely on a single method. It requires both verifying those present are human and detecting anything synthetic, built directly into the conversation environment where decisions are made.

“As AI continues to blur the line between real and synthetic, establishing trust online becomes essential,” said Trevor Traina, chief business officer at Tools for Humanity.“World ID enables people to prove they are real humans in a privacy-preserving way, and our partnership with Zoom brings that capability into everyday communication, helping build confidence in the moments that matter most.”

Together, Zoom and Tools for Humanity share a vision for enabling secure, trusted communication at scale, empowering people to connect with confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Zoom and Tools for Humanity are inviting organizations to join the beta for the World ID Deep Face integration. The World ID Deep Face app will be available via the Zoom App Marketplace later this year.

About Zoom:

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more - all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA.