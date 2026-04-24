403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zoom And Tools For Humanity Advance Trust In The Age Of AI Through New Integration
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Today, Zoom announced a partnership with Tools for Humanity to integrate World ID Deep Face into Zoom Meetings, enabling real-time verification that meeting participants are human to strengthen trust in live communications. Designed for enterprises and regulated industries, this integration adds an additional layer of assurance to conversations, helping organizations reduce the risk of impersonation during critical moments such as financial approvals, healthcare consultations, and executive decision-making sessions. “Zoom has always prioritized security and trust as core to our platform,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom.“This collaboration expands the choices available to our customers by bringing innovative, security-enabling capabilities into the Zoom ecosystem, helping them confidently navigate the next era of AI-driven communication.” A new approach: Verifying real humans in real time: Leveraging Zoom's Realtime Media Streams (RTMS), the integration confirms that enrolled participants are real humans during live interactions rather than focusing solely on detecting manipulated content. The experience is simple:
-
Partnership with Tools for Humanity brings World ID into Zoom, enabling privacy-preserving, real-time verification of human presence in video meetings
Today, Zoom announced a partnership with Tools for Humanity to integrate World ID Deep Face into Zoom Meetings, enabling real-time verification that meeting participants are human to strengthen trust in live communications. Designed for enterprises and regulated industries, this integration adds an additional layer of assurance to conversations, helping organizations reduce the risk of impersonation during critical moments such as financial approvals, healthcare consultations, and executive decision-making sessions. “Zoom has always prioritized security and trust as core to our platform,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom.“This collaboration expands the choices available to our customers by bringing innovative, security-enabling capabilities into the Zoom ecosystem, helping them confidently navigate the next era of AI-driven communication.” A new approach: Verifying real humans in real time: Leveraging Zoom's Realtime Media Streams (RTMS), the integration confirms that enrolled participants are real humans during live interactions rather than focusing solely on detecting manipulated content. The experience is simple:
-
Enroll once: Users can verify that they are a unique human with World ID via a Orb, an advanced camera, and receive a verified World ID.
Verify on join: A quick check in World App confirms a match between the Zoom Real Time Media Stream frame, the Orb image of the verified World ID holder, and an on-device face authentication selfie.
Show verification: A“Verified Human” badge appears on their video tile and profile, signaling to others that they are a confirmed human participant.
-
Real-time human verification to confirm participants are real people.
Deep Face Waiting Room, which requires participants to verify they are real humans before joining a meeting, with the option to request an on-demand check of any participant during a call.
A verified participant badge displayed in-meeting.
A privacy-first design with no personal data shared with Zoom or other participants; the confirmation happens on device and all related data is self-custodied.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment