Big 5 Construct Ethiopia Opens In Addis Ababa, Spotlighting Low-Carbon Construction, Industry Collaboration And Sourcing Over Three High-Impact Days

The exhibition runs until 25 April 2026, at the Addis International Convention Centre Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) and Italian Trade Agency (ITA) headline an international line-up alongside pavilions from China, United Arab Emirates and Türkiye Over 20 CPD-certified Big 5 Talks sessions gather engineers, architects and industry leaders across three days

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia officially opened its 4edition today at the Addis International Convention Centre (AICC) in Addis Ababa, inaugurated by Mr. Sem Fabrizi, Ambassador of Italy to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Afkar Nadhim Ali Al-Farsi, Head of Mission, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Al-Humaidani, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Engineer Mesfin Negewo, General Director, Ethiopian Construction Authority and Engineer Robel Tsgeaye, Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Construction Authority. Running until 25 April, the event brings together more than 180 exhibitors from over 20 countries, with over 10,000 attendees expected across the three days.

Also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Ben Greenish, Executive Vice President, dmg events and Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

“Big 5 Construct Ethiopia continues to attract a growing international presence, and local Ethiopian participation remains a core strength of the exhibition, making it a relevant sourcing environment for anyone with active or upcoming projects in the country. For visitors, the exhibition floor this week offers direct access to products, systems and solutions across the full construction supply chain,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events.

The scale of this edition reflects international commercial interest in Ethiopia's active construction pipeline with various participating country pavilions. Participating for the first time, the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) are accompanied by pavilions from United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and China, each bringing their respective supplier networks directly to the Ethiopian market, supporting buyer needs.

Among the participating exhibitors are SANY International Development, Acero Building Systems, Bitumat Mapei, EJOT Fixing Solutions, Saudi Insulation Factory, Scaffo, Romel Electrical Equipment, ETHIODER PLC, Ries Engineering, EZM Trade and Investment and Beaman Pipes, covering building materials, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, heavy construction equipment, construction technologies and specialist solutions across the exhibition floor.

Running alongside the exhibition, Big 5 Talks delivers more than 20 CPD-certified sessions across three days, providing attendees with expert-led content focused on the opportunities, challenges and solutions in Ethiopia's construction sector.

Sessions on Day 1 offered insights from Engr Amanuel Hailemariam, President, Ethiopian Association of Civil Engineers (EACE), on the transition from conventional to industrialized construction, drawing on lessons for low-carbon project delivery in Ethiopia and examining how industrialized methods can reduce both cost and carbon intensity across the country's active project pipeline. EACE also hosted a Townhall, moderated by Engr Elizabeth Tena Mamo, Manager, EACE, and brought together Dr Asregidew Kassa, Editor in Chief of the EACE Journal; Prof Alemayehu Teferra, Chairperson, EACE; and Engr Anteneh Mitiku, Board Member, EACE, to explore the association's role, impact and future direction, opening the floor for dialogue and knowledge sharing across the engineering community.

In another session, Biruk Geremew, Programme Coordinator and Co-founder, Ethiopian Green Building Council (EtGBC), addressed passive design principles for Ethiopia's lowland climate, presenting practical approaches to reducing cooling loads and improving thermal comfort.

Sessions on Days 2 and 3 will continue across all four themes, with further expert-led presentations and discussions engaging the full range of construction professionals on the exhibition floor.

Big 5 Construct Ethiopia is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm daily through 25 April 2026 at the. Entry is free for trade and industry professionals aged 21 and over. For more information and to register, visit