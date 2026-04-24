Deepika Singh Performs Blindfolded Dance On Aishwarya Rai's 'Dola Re Dola' For 'Mangal Lakshmi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Deepika Singh recently performed a blindfolded dance on Dola Re Dola, originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for her current show Mangal Lakshmi.

The actress took to her social media to share glimpses from the behind-the-scenes of the shoot, posting a series of pictures and videos capturing her dancing while being blindfolded.

She wrote,“Dola Re Dola Blindfolded task choreography from today's episode!

Choreo by @himanshugadani with @sushant_acharya_official.”

In the visuals shared by Deepika, the actress is seen dressed in a vibrant and heavily embroidered traditional lehenga in hues of red, pink, and yellow, paired with an intricately designed choli and dupatta. She accessorised her look with a choker, layered necklaces, bangles, and earrings.

Talking about Deepika Singh the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade.

She rose to fame with the popular TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, which premiered in 2011

Back then, it went on to become one of the highest-rated shows of its time. The series also starred Anas Rashid, Neelu Vaghela, Kanika Maheshwari amongst others.

Deepika played the role of Sandhya Rathi, an a IPS officer navigating her dreams alongside family responsibilities. The show's storyline revolved around her aspiration of being an IPS officer while being shockingly married to a 'halwai' with no educational background.

How he further understands her dream and helps her fulfill it against all odds, forms the plot of the show.

Over the years, Deepika has appeared in shows like Ekta Kapoor's 'Kavach... Mahashivratri' and other television projects.

Currently, she is seen playing a pivotal role in Mangal Lakshmi.

On the personal front, Deepika Singh married Diya Aur Baati Hum director Rohit Raj Goyal, and the couple has a son, Soham.

Apart from acting, she has also been passionately learning Odissi dance over the past few years.

–IANS

rd/