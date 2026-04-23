Butterfly Valve Maintenance And Troubleshooting Tips

MENAFN - GetNews) Proper maintenance ensures butterfly valves perform reliably over time, reducing the risk of leaks, inefficiencies or damage. Below are some key maintenance practices and troubleshooting tips to keep butterfly valves in optimal condition.

Regular inspections: Periodically inspect the valve body, disc and seals for signs of wear, corrosion and leaks. Early detection of issues helps avoid more serious problems later.

Lubrication: Ensure the valve's moving parts are well-lubricated to reduce friction and wear. Use lubricants that are compatible with both the valve's materials and the fluids in the system.

Cleaning: Clean the valve and disc regularly, particularly in applications where slurries or solids are involved. Buildup can affect performance and lead to seal damage.

Troubleshooting common issues: If the valve becomes difficult to operate or begins to leak, check for buildup or damage to the disc, seals or actuators. Regular maintenance will often resolve these issues, but if they persist, professional servicing may be required.

Seal replacement: Over time, the valve's seals may wear out, leading to potential leaks. Replacing seals periodically helps maintain the valve's effectiveness.

Selecting the right butterfly valve for your specific system is key to achieving efficient and reliable flow control. Whether you're managing high-pressure pipelines or regulating flow in water treatment, understanding the different valve types will help you optimize performance.

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