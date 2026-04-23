Showcasing PV & Energy Storage Integration MULTIFIT SOLAR Presents Full Product Matrix At The 139Th Canton Fair, Significant Increase In Global Customer Cooperation Intentions
|Product Series
|Key Features
|Applications
|MULR Series Cleaning Brushes
|Soft, wear-resistant bristles, no coating damage, adjustable telescopic pole, dry/wet dual modes
|Manual cleaning of various PV panels
|MR-T1 / MR-G3 Cleaning Robots
|Remote cloud control, unmanned operation, efficient removal of dust and bird droppings
|Large-scale ground-mounted plants, rooftop plants
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Inverters & Controllers: Industrial Frequency Inverter, Industrial Frequency All-in-One Inverter/Controller, High-Frequency All-in-One Inverter/Controller, MPPT Controller
Energy Storage & Power Supply: Lithium Battery, All-in-One Energy Storage System, Portable Power Station
Innovative Applications: Window Shading Solar PV, Balcony Solar PV
Products are suitable for both industrial and residential applications, covering off-grid systems, communication base stations, outdoor emergency power, home energy storage, and more.
02 On-Site Demonstrations Highlight Practical Value, Positive Buyer Feedback
During the exhibition, MULTIFIT SOLAR set up dedicated product demonstration sessions.
MR-G3 Fully Automatic PV Cleaning Robot
Completed automatic cleaning of an entire row of PV panels on site. Its ability to withstand high temperatures and sandy conditions was highly recognized by buyers from the Middle East.
MR-T1 Portable Cleaning Device
Attracted numerous small and medium-sized power station operators from Southeast Asia with its lightweight design and quick-release mechanism.
All-in-One Energy Storage System + MPPT Controller
Combination solution received inquiries from multiple buyers in Africa and Southeast Asia. Window Shading Solar PV and Balcony Solar PV products drew attention from European household buyers.
03 Technical Strength Supports Quality, Multiple Certifications Build Trust
With over 17 years of deep cultivation in the PV industry, MULTIFIT SOLAR possesses:
100+Core Patents40+CE CertificationsISO9001ISO14001ISO45001Triple Certifications
Strict quality control throughout the entire process - from R&D and production to delivery.
04 Impressive Results: From Exhibition Booth to Factory, Cooperation Continues to Heat Up
|Stage
|Results
|On-site at Exhibition
|Over 8,000 professional buyers served, more than 5,000 business cards and inquiry forms exchanged
|On-site Transactions
|On-site transactions exceeded USD 30,000, with predicated total order amount exceeding USD 200,000
|Post-Exhibition Factory Visits
|Customers from 3 different countries visited the factory and placed orders on site
|Post-Exhibition Appointments
|Buyers from multiple countries have scheduled factory visits
From the Canton Fair booth to MULTIFIT SOLAR's factory, from on-site experience to in-person inspection, customer trust is rapidly translating into concrete orders. This seamless transition from“exhibition heat” to“post-exhibition substance” fully demonstrates the market competitiveness of MULTIFIT SOLAR's products and service system.
05 Looking Ahead
MULTIFIT SOLAR will continue to focus on the core strategy of“PV & energy storage integration + intelligent cleaning,” providing global customers with complete solutions from intelligent cleaning to energy storage management. Based on the inquiries collected during and after the exhibition, the company will progressively advance technical discussions and commercial negotiations to accelerate the conversion of outcomes.
About MULTIFIT SOLAR
MULTIFIT SOLAR is an integrated PV new energy enterprise combining R&D, production, sales, and services. With over 17 years of industry experience, the company's product portfolio includes PV cleaning robots, inverters, energy storage systems, and more, committed to providing global customers with one-stop solutions for the entire PV lifecycle.
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