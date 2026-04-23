EEHE Protection · Shared Worldwide EEHE Doors & Windows Successfully Hosts International Business Networking Event Africa Market Edition

MENAFN - GetNews) EEHE Doors & Windows successfully hosted the International Business Networking Event - Africa Market Edition at its headquarters, strengthening international cooperation and creating new opportunities for global growth.

The event continued the core theme of“EEHE Protection · Shared Worldwide,” following the July 15 Global All-Protection Day 4.0 and Global Brand Strategy Launch in Dubai, where EEHE presented its international vision and strategic direction.

The Africa-focused networking event brought together a distinguished group of African business partners to build a cross-border, in-depth commercial cooperation platform. The gathering not only provided opportunities to explore market prospects and discuss strategic collaborations, but also marked an important step in advancing coordinated brand expansion into global markets.

Mr. Zeng Kui, Chairman of EEHE Doors & Windows, attended the event with the company's international trade team. During the meeting, both sides engaged in productive discussions, exploring new avenues for growth and cooperation.

The event represents a new chapter of high-quality China–Africa collaboration in the doors and windows industry and sets the stage for deeper, long-term partnerships.