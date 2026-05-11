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Kenya, France Ink Eleven Deals to Boost Strategic Cooperation

Kenya, France Ink Eleven Deals to Boost Strategic Cooperation


2026-05-11 05:20:51
(MENAFN) Kenya and France have signed 11 new agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation across key economic and infrastructure sectors during an official visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The deals were concluded on Sunday at State House following discussions between Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto.

The agreements span multiple fields, including energy development, transport systems, digital infrastructure expansion, and sustainable fuel initiatives.

Among the highlighted projects are plans to build a new National Electricity Control Center, upgrade railway systems and signaling for Nairobi’s commuter rail network, and carry out renovation work at the Masinga Dam. The package also includes support for expanding a national digital highway, extending fiber-optic connectivity, and advancing cooperation on sustainable fuels.

Macron said the initiatives are designed to promote long-term development and enhance public services in Kenya, noting that the projects reflect extensive work carried out over recent months and even years.

“The projects that we have signed today, which are the result of a lot of work in recent months, and sometimes in recent years, will improve the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

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